(PREVIEW) There will be no Paris-Roubaix in 2020. The organizers of the mythical test known as ‘the Hell of the North’ have announced the cancellation of the men’s and women’s editions of this season and that they were scheduled for next October 25, coinciding with the Tourmalet day in the Tour of Spain and the final time of Milan in the Giro d’Italia.

The organization has issued a statement this Friday in which it states that “following the request of the Prefecture of the North and the Prefecture of Huats de France and following the announcement of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran to declare the metropolitan area of ​​Lille on maximum alert, the 118th edition of the Paris Roubaix for men and the 1st edition of the Paris-Roubaix, which should take place on October 25, will not be held “.