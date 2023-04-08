Tomorrow, for the second consecutive year on Easter Sunday, the Paris-Roubaix, now in its 121st edition, will take place. The race will unfold over 256.6 kilometres, starting from Compiegne to reach the iconic French Manchester velodrome near the border with Belgium. Along the way, the runners will encounter 55,500 meters of pavé, divided into 29 sectors numbered in descending order. The road pavement formed by stone cubes will be absent in the initial phase, essentially 96 kilometers of transfer, to then increasingly become the dominant constant of the race.

Traditionally, the point that marks the beginning of the hostilities between the pretenders to the final success is the passage in the Arenberg forest (sector 19) at minus 95 from the finish line. This is one of the three cobbled sections which, similar to the classification of hotels, is marked with five stars. The second of these crucial passages is sector number 11, Mons-en-Pevele, located 48 kilometers from the finish. Usually, however, the fate of the race is decided by the 2,100 meters of sector 4: the Carrefour de l’Arbre. Located between minus 17 and minus 15 from the velodrome, this very tough situation has been the springboard for many glorious solo arrivals over the years.

The hope is that the race will be no less exciting than today’s women’s race decided by a breakaway from afar, which started after only 15 of the 145 kilometers scheduled. The attack, perhaps underestimated by the favourites, arrived in port exclusively thanks to the Canadian Alison Jackson (EF Education TIBCO SVB) who, in the final, pulled as much as the other six teammates put together. The North American not only kept the break alive but also showed enough lucidity to catch her breath in the section before entering the velodrome and then prevail in the sprint in front of our Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing Teq Find) and the Belgian Marthe Truyen (Fenix Deceuninck).

Returning to the boys, absent the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), winner of last Sunday’s Tour of Flanders, the forecast sees the eternal duelists in the front row the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) and the Flemish Wout Van Aert ( Jumbo Visma). The Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) and last year’s winner, the other tulip Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo Visma), constitute the most credible alternatives. Without a designated top man but with a rose of the highest quality, Patrick Lefevere’s Soudal Quick Step presents itself. Italy, in line with the Easter climate, lines up 12 apostles at the start, placing its hopes on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), already winner of Roubaix in 2016 in the Espoirs category, and, subordinately, on the duo from the autonomous province formed by Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan Team). The latter, in particular, has an open account with the Hell of the North, which slipped from his hands like a slippery bar of soap in the autumn edition of 2021 then won by Sonny Colbrelli.

That of the boy from Desenzano del Garda is the last of the 14 Azzurri successes among which the hat-trick by Francesco Moser (1978 -80) stands out. There were also two doubles: that at the dawn of the race, 1896-97, by Maurice Garin, the chimney sweep from Aosta who later became French, and, almost a century later, by the unforgettable Franco Ballerini, solitary at the velodrome in 1995 and 1998. They were singles , but consecutive, the three victories achieved from 1949 to 1951 by three different riders, in order the Coppi brothers followed by the Venetian Antonio Bevilacqua. Finally, we must not forget the solos by Jules Rossi from Parma, who in spite of his name never wanted to renounce his Italian citizenship, in 1937, by Felice Gimondi in 1966, consecration of the Tour de France won the year before, and by Andrea Tafi , in the tricolor jersey, in 1999, the last ring before the success of the Brescian, the swan song of a sadly interrupted career but also the starting point of a life miraculously saved.