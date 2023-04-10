The Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) won the 120th edition of the Paris-Roubaix, held, like the first in 1895, on Easter day. Raymond Poulidor’s nephew covered the 256.6 kilometers scheduled in 5h28’41” at a record average of 46.841km/h, outpacing his teammate, the Belgian Jasper Philipsen, by 46″ who preceded his compatriot Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma ), great loser of the day, today like seven days ago in the Tour of Flanders. The Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) won the fourth coin at 50″ ahead of the Swiss Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ) and our Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), best among the Azzurri but never really fighting for the final success. With today’s success, the eighth by a tulip in the stones race within a year of Dylan van Baarle’s, Adrie’s son has equaled the record of Cyrille Van Hauvert (1908), Sean Kelly (1986) and John Degenkolb ( 2015), the only ones before him to complete the Sanremo-Roubaix double.

Similar to the Ronde van Vlaandren seven days ago, the race set off at a breakneck pace, which made it difficult for the customary initial break to emerge. In the end, after 70 kilometers of unsuccessful attempts, four riders managed to get away: the Germans Jonas Koch (Bora Hansgrohe) and Juri Hollmann (Team Movistar), the Canadian Derek Gee (Israel Premiertech) and the Dutch Syoerd Bax (UAE Team Emirates). The quartet gained 90 seconds, an advantage that remained stable for the next 80 kilometers of the race.

At this point, exactly 100 kilometers from the finish, the race exploded. On the cobbled stretch number 20, called Haveluy à Waller, just before entering the Arenberg Forest, Van Aert attacked decisively, breaking up the group, bringing with him nine other riders: the Alpecin trio formed by Gianni Vermeesch, Philipsen and Van der Poel, Ganna, Pedersen, Kung, the Germans John Degenkolb (Team DSM) and Max Walscheid (Cofidis) and the Belgian Laurenz Rex (Intermarchè Circus Wanty). Gee’s bicycle was shattered in the forest, causing a squad of 13 to command the race when the two groups reunited.

Similar to Agatha Christie’s 10 Little Indians, the next phase, the 70 kilometers preceding the last five-star stretch of cobblestones, the Carrefour de l’Arbre, saw the treads fall apart. It was, therefore, an almost halved platoon, with only seven components, who presented themselves at the traditionally decisive 2,100 meters of the race. On the uneven cobblestones, Philipsen marked the pace followed by his captain. Degenkolb, in third wheel, attempted a clumsy overtaking in a crevice that wasn’t there, crashing on the Alpecin duo. The German ended up on the ground, and with him his dreams of glory, while Philipsen and Van der Poel, despite skidding conspicuously, managed to remain standing. Van Aert, fourth in the row before the accident, jumped the trio in front of him with great skill, stretching peremptorily. Van der Poel reacted suddenly with a feline flash, returning within 500 meters, alone, to the eternal rival. The Dutchman then took the lead, extending on the Fleming, who, right at that moment, punched and was caught up by the others.

Back on the asphalt, at less than 15 from the finish line, Poupou’s nephew could boast a 25″ margin over a quintet of pursuers. Of these, however, only Van Aert and Pedersen fired to attempt rejoining, Ganna and Kung being exhausted, while Philipsen broke the gears to protect the fleeing captain. Mathieu entered the velodrome alone to close as a winner a spring that only the presence of a certain Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) last Sunday in the Tour of Flanders prevented from becoming unique in the history of cycling.