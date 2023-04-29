Maxi robbery of the Bulgari boutique in Paris, in Place Vendôme, where a jewel heist worth several million euros was carried out. This was announced by the broadcaster Bfmtv quoting a source of the Parisian police and reporting that the three robbers, armed and hooded, managed to escape aboard two motorbikes.

During the robbery, a security guard was wounded in the head with a rifle butt. The police have opened an investigation into armed robbery by an organized gang. The investigations were entrusted to the Banditry Repression Brigade.

This is not the first time a robbery has occurred in this store. On September 7, 2021, armed and hooded robbers stole a loot of 10 million euros.