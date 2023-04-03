Parisians expressed this Sunday their clear opposition to electric scooters for rent, by almost 90% voting against its use in an unprecedented referendum, according to figures published by the city council.

Citizen voting was marked by a very low participation, of just 7.46% of registered voters, for a total of 103,084 votes, according to official data.

The mayoress of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, he had promised to “respect purely and simply the result”, whatever it was.

“On September 1, there will be no more rental skateboards in Paris,” he confirmed when announcing the results in the evening.

She herself campaigned for the vote against, considering that the release of the skateboards would reduce the “nuisance” in the streets and sidewalks of the capital.

Young people are the main users of this method of transport that will leave the Parisian streets on September 1.

The debate on street safety

The operators Lime, Tier and Dott, for their part, complained that there were only about twenty places to vote after they requested without success that electronic voting was opened, preferred by young people, who are its main clients.

“The result of this vote will have a direct impact on the transfers of 400,000 people per month,” warned the three companies, and anticipated consequences for the city’s finances, since they will stop paying about 930,000 euros a year, about four billion euros. Colombian pesos.

“From now on, our priority as responsible employers is to secure the future of our employees,” they said.

It may interest you: (Five details to keep in mind before buying an electric skateboard)

David Belliard, head of the city’s Transportation office, said the city “will work with them on the social aspects” of the issue.

After hosting them in 2018, After August 31, Paris will become the first European capital to completely ban these two-wheeled vehicles.when the contracts with Lime, Tier and Dott expire.

Critics of rental electric scooters argue that they are abandoned anywhere in public space, that they run over pedestrians on the sidewalks and that, in the end, they emit a harmful carbon footprint.

These private or rental vehicles were involved in 408 accidents in

Paris during 2022, in which seven people died and 459 were injured, according to data from the authorities.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE

More news