Alberto Abalde’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Nadir Hifi
Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
Maodo Lo Basket [París Basketball]
Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Nadir Hifi’s first personal foul [París Basketball] about Facundo Campazzo
Cavaliere Leopold [París Basketball] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Hugo González.
Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja
Bandja Sy [París Basketball] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Alberto Abalde’s Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares
Nadir Hifi Triple [París Basketball]
Cavaliere Leopold [París Basketball] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Sebastian Herrera
Alley-Hoop by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa
1st personal foul by Collin Malcolm [París Basketball] on Mario Hezonja in the fight for an offensive rebound.
Sebastian Herrera [París Basketball] miss the triple
Andrés Feliz Bomb [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares
Sebastian Herrera [París Basketball] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.
Time-out
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Bandja Sy.
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Andrés Feliz
Nadir Hifi Basket [París Basketball]
Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Collin Malcolm [París Basketball] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Andrés Feliz.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Sebastian Herrera [París Basketball] on Dzanan Musa when he pitched for two.
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck
Nadir Hifi [París Basketball] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Collin Malcolm [París Basketball] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Sebastian Herrera
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, rebound on defense by Collin Malcolm
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Leon Kratzer [París Basketball] on Gabriel Deck when he pitched for two.
Nadir Hifi [París Basketball] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.
Dzanan Musa’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Tyson Ward
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid]
Maodo Lo Tray [París Basketball]
Eli Ndiaye Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Andrés Feliz
Maodo Lo’s triple [París Basketball]
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid]
Kevarrius Hayes [París Basketball] The basket misses due to a block by Edy Tavares
Gabriel Deck’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Collin Malcolm
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Collin Malcolm.
Tyson Ward triple [París Basketball]
Edy Tavares basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Andrés Feliz
Kevarrius Hayes [París Basketball] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Maodo Lo.
Maodo Lo Tray [París Basketball]
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tyson Ward.
Start of the match
