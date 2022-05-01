With the presence of the leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the citizens of the French capital marched under slogans demanding President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age. In different parts of Europe crowds were recorded in the streets, some protests ended in incidents, others were festive. Cuba and South Korea were other places where the workers’ day turned into a cry of protest.

This Sunday, on Labor Day, crowds rose throughout the world to ask for better working conditions or policies that prioritize the well-being of citizens.

With the mobilization of thousands of inhabitants and unions, France was one of the points of greatest activity this May Day. The streets of Paris were the center of the marches on Sunday, where civilians made clear their discomfort with the policies of the Administration of Emmanuel Macron, recently re-elected as president.

With the CGT union leading the masses in eastern Paris, backed by the communists, the central slogan was the rejection of the ruling party’s plan to increase the retirement age, which is currently set at 62 and they intend to extend it to 65. .

The march also showed the opposition that the president will have to deal with in his next five-year term. Both the extreme left and the extreme right were present, in different circumstances and places.

First, the rightists, who did not have the presence of Marine Le Pen, made their traditional floral offering at the foot of a statue of Joan of Arc. In his place, Jordan Bardella, interim president of the Agrupación Nacional party, led the act. “I have come to tell the French that the vote is not over. There is a third round, the legislative elections”, he stated.

Later, Jean-Luc Mélenchon led the procession from a platform located in the Place de la République and claimed the rights of workers, emphasizing the struggle for conquests. He then empowered them by calling them “heirs of those who brought the improvement of life.” “There is no other way but to fight,” he added.

Mélenchon highlighted the existence of four blocks for the next political panorama, made up of the right and the liberals, the extreme right, the leftists and, finally, the 12 million who did not vote in the recent presidential elections. “It is up to us to reunite all our forces again to have the possibility of victory at the polls,” he exclaimed.

Europe mobilized on Labor Day

Cheerful, peaceful or belligerent. The marches for May Day in the ‘Old Continent’ were as diverse as they were massive. The national contexts vary in each case and it was demonstrated in the exacerbation of its citizens.

The protest in Turkey ended with serious incidents. Tense protesters and the police ready to quell the unauthorized mobilizations formed a dangerous cocktail that led to riots in Istanbul and 164 arrests.

Located in Taksim Square, where 34 people were killed on May 1, 1977, security forces quickly cracked down on civilians amid riots and clashes.

Turkish riot police officers hold up their shields during a May Day protest in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 1, 2022. © AP / Emrah Gurel

The celebration was different in Italy, where an open-air mega-concert was held in Rome, while there were rallies and concentrations throughout the country. Along with the slogans referring to work, this year’s motto was “Working for peace”.

Calling for an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, in the city of Assisi, the three main national unions led demonstrators to a hill where anti-war protests are taking place.

On the other hand, in Spain, 50,000 civilians filled the streets of Madrid after the call of the unions and formed the largest mobilization in the country to ask for wage increases. They also expressed concern about high inflation and measures such as, for example, that self-employed delivery men on digital platforms are salaried.

Cuba and South Korea also experienced the concern of the workers

In the Caribbean country, tens of thousands of people formed a massive parade in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución to protest against the blockades established by the United States, which they consider to be the “main obstacle” to national development.

The mobilization had President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Raúl Castro -his predecessor- as protagonists. The highest level of the Government and the high officials of the Communist Party were also present.

In the first massive deployment after the pandemic, marches were also carried out in other parts of the country, such as in Santiago de Cuba – the second most populous city -, where Vice President Salvador Valdés led 320,000 people.

On the other side of the world, in Seoul, thousands of people gathered in the South Korean capital and made their way from the city hall to the office of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team.

The head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, Yang Kyeung-Soo, said they must end inequalities to “prevent war and achieve the peaceful and independent reunification of the peninsula.”

With EFE, Reuters and AP