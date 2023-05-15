Home page politics

French President Emmanuel Macron (r) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace. ©Michel Euler/AP

After a meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, France promised Ukraine new arms deliveries. There is still reluctance when it comes to fighter jets.

Paris – France has promised new military support to Ukraine in defense against the Russian war of aggression. New supplies would be prepared to address the most pressing and immediate needs to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses.

This was announced by France and Ukraine in a joint statement published by the Élysée Palace on Monday night. France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj had previously sat down for a working dinner in Paris for about three hours.

Specifically, it was said from the Élysée Palace that France would continue its efforts in the field of air defense and provide Ukraine with newer systems. On the subject of fighter jets, it was said from Paris that this was a recurring topic, but that the question was probably a bit premature. Before delivering an airplane you have to have appropriately trained pilots. The training takes a while and the Ukrainian pilots were not trained on French models.

According to the Elysée Palace, the meeting between the two presidents was marked by “true trust”. Macron plays a special role for Selenksyj. France has taken a leading role on several occasions since the beginning of the war. dpa