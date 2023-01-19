PARIS. More than 2 million people demonstrated in France against the pension reform: said the general secretary of the CGT, Philippe Martinez. For now, the Interior Ministry has not yet provided its estimates. There were over 200 demonstrations in Paris and in many other places throughout the Hexagon, on the day of the general strike called by the unions against the proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Some tension was registered in Paris, Lyon and Rennes, where the demonstrations were particularly crowded. From what is learned, the police have made 20 arrests so far.

Almost a third of civil servants joined the national strike, called by the eight main trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, UNSA, Solidaires, FSU) against the pension reform proposed by the government. According to reports Le Mondeciting data from the Ministry of Civil Service, almost three out of ten employees (28%) in the public sector are on strike in the middle of the mobilization day.

This is a drop of five points compared to the 2019 mobilizations again against a pension reform project that was later withdrawn. In detail, 42.35% of teachers signed up for primary school, 34.66% for secondary school, according to data provided by the ministry. These are figures below those provided by the unions: SNES-FSU, the main secondary school union, announced in the morning a rate of 65% of teachers in the secondary school on strike, and SNUipp-FSU, the main primary school union, speaks of 70%.

At the Socie’te’ Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais, the country’s main railway operator, 46.3% of the employees went on strike, which led to the cancellation of numerous trains.

