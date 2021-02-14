Clearly entitled “Report on diversity at the Opéra national de Paris”, the document drafted by Constance Rivière and Pap Ndiaye (1) at the request of Alexander Neef, the new director of the institution of the Garnier and Bastille rooms, is a good sixty pages, embracing the multiple aspects of the question, discriminatory behavior towards people with dated and sometimes clearly racist content of certain works in the repertoire.

The end of black faces and “aesthetic unity”

Last fall, it is a manifesto written by several dancers and very quickly signed by several hundred artists and members of the staff that opens the first act, recalling how, in the XVIII e century, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, violinist and composer, had been dismissed from the management of the Royal Academy of Music by artists who refused to be “under the orders of a mulatto”. The authors, if they note that we have changed times, intended to bring the racial question out of silence at the Opera.

If the practice of black faces and yellow faces, consisting in making up white people to make them ridiculous or bad characters, is now largely abandoned, the vocabulary remains marked. Ballet the Bayadere, represented four years ago, names in its program “the dance of the little boys”. We continue to call one of Garnier’s spaces “the square of negresses”. Also in question, the skin color of the dancers, being the subject of remarks or vexatious practices sometimes in the name of aesthetic unity, but also and more generally, that of the recruitment of musicians, dancers, singers, etc.

End with an ethno-centered vision

The report shifts all these aspects together, first noting how the scale of the reactions after the death of George Floyd, with the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement, led to a new dimension of reflection on racial issues in institutions, the dominant ideology, the culture. The point is that Western opera has developed within the global context of an ethno-centered, Western and globally colonialist vision, whether for the exploitation of peoples or in the name of “civilization”.

If (the Opera) appears to be at the forefront, proactive in terms of diversity, conservatories and schools will more easily accept to open up to new generations.

The works bear the signs. Should we then exclude some of them from the directory? The answer of the authors of the report and the management of the Opera is no. On the other hand, no one is required to take scenes or characters to the letter. From this point of view, the field of staging is open and extends to gender issues. Carmen, Manon Lescaut, are they inconstant women or women in search of freedom? Is such a black character ridiculous or stigmatized, etc. The repertoire itself can be broadened and make room for a greater plurality of works, coming from multiple horizons. We have also seen how the staging of Gallant Indies, by Rameau, by Clément Cogitore and the choreography Krump, by Bintou Dembélé, could explode, without changing a note, an 18th century musice century.

Break down cultural and social barriers

The other big problem, of course, is recruitment. The vast majority of the dancers of the corps de ballet are white. It was even theorized sometimes, as its former director, Benjamin Millepied notes, on the grounds that a black body by attracting attention would undermine the whole. The report then insists on the driving role that the Opera could play, based on its place and its prestige in a cosmopolitan Greater Paris: “If it appears to be at the forefront, proactive in terms of diversity, conservatories and schools will more easily accept to open up to new generations. “

If nobody looks like me in this dance school, it is because it is not made for me.

They also insist on the cultural and social barriers to be removed by quoting this sentence, among others: “If nobody looks like me in this dance school, it is because it is not made for me. ” Finally, if we can say, the authors report remarks “Banal” and humiliating like this to a dancer: “Bring in your black ass!” “ In all, the report sets out a set of proposals for “a human resources policy in the service of openness and diversity”. One can imagine that this will will find detractors on the side of all those who see in any reflection on racism, decolonization, the domination of the white male, an intolerable aggression. In a highly symbolic institution like the Paris Opera, which is as much a place of power as of culture and creation, this report, approved and made public by its management, is a major step forward that deserves to be saluted.

(1) Constance Rivière is a senior civil servant and a writer. Historian, Pap Ndiaye has just been appointed director of the Palais de la Porte Dorée, the National Museum of the History of Immigration. In several months of work, they consulted more than one hundred people belonging to all the corps of the Opera.