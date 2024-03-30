In addition to the street name, there will be a one thousand square meter banner on one of the buildings in the French city; the art is signed by artist Rafa Mon. | Photo: Reproduction Instagram RafaMon

The Olympic Village of the Paris Olympic Games inaugurated this Saturday (30) a street named after the former Brazilian national team player Socrates. The justification for the honor is his “talent as an athlete and his political commitment in defense of democracy”, according to the French Ministry of Sports.

The ceremony was held in Saint-Ouen, in the department of Saint-Denis (located on the northern outskirts of Paris), and led by the French Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéraand by Sócrates' younger brother, also former player Rai. “I saw images of Sócrates, it was beautiful to see him play, but he also had a transformative force, against dictatorship, against poverty”, declared Oudéa-Castéra at the inauguration, in which participants paid tribute to the football player by imitating his celebratory gesture with raised right fist.

The Minister of Sports also thanked Raí for his presence and emphasized that he “personifies the friendship between France and Brazil”, in addition to thanking him for his role at Paris Saint-Germain as a player and now at Paris Football Club, as manager .

In statements after the event, Raí emphasized that, at a time when democratic values ​​are more “in danger” than ever, “Socrates' ideas need to be increasingly present.” Thus, the gesture of dedicating a street to Socrates in France, although “symbolic, is not a coincidence” in Raí's opinion.

The new street is called “Rua Doutor Socrates” and is part of the Olympic Village that will house up to 14,250 athletes during this year's Olympic Games. The space will later be converted into a housing complex.

Sócrates graduated in medicine and earned the nickname “doctor”, was born in Belém, in 1954, and died in São Paulo, in December 2011.