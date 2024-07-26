Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/26/2024 – 19:55

The third Olympics to be held in Paris began with a bold move. For the first time in history, an opening ceremony of the games was held outside a stadium. Mixing pre-recorded segments with live performances, the party took place along a 6-kilometer stretch of the Seine River, in the heart of the French capital. The rain was a constant presence and, although heavy at times, did not spoil the open-air spectacle.

The delegations of athletes from the countries participating in the games paraded on boats along the Seine. In accordance with Olympic tradition, the Greek delegation was the first, followed by the delegation of Olympic refugee athletes. The French hosts closed the parade of nations. Most of the countries shared a single boat. Others occupied an entire boat. This was the case of the Brazilians, led by flag bearers Raquel Kochhan, captain of the women’s rugby sevens team, and Isaquias Queiroz, Olympic champion in sprint canoeing.

Related news:

Amidst the boat parade, musical acts and dance performances took place on the banks of the Seine River, with the historic buildings of Paris as a backdrop. American singer Lady Gaga performed the first musical number of the night, paying homage to the famous cabarets of Paris.

Meanwhile, the ceremony featured a mysterious torchbearer touring several iconic locations in the French capital, from the city’s underground to sites such as Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre Museum and the Musée D’Orsay. The torchbearer’s route served as a basis for the ceremony to reference French history and the arts, including painting, literature, theatre and cinema. Historical events were also recalled, such as the French Revolution, with a depiction of Queen Marie Antoinette after she was beheaded by the guillotine.

The Marseillaise, the French national anthem, was performed by mezzo soprano Axelle Sain-Cirel, standing atop the Grand Palais. Part of the ceremony paid tribute to French women. Ten statues of important French historical figures emerged from the Seine River. Among them was that of philosopher Alice Milliat, who fought for women’s right to participate in the Olympics in the early 20th century. This is the edition of the Olympic Games with the largest female participation in history.

The Debilly Bridge became a huge catwalk, with a parade of fashion exponents. The place was also the stage for a celebration of body diversity, music and dance.

Authorities and journalists were allocated a space in the Place du Trocadero, near the Eiffel Tower, close to the end of the parade of boats carrying the delegations.

In a speech, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, praised the spirit of solidarity of the Olympic Games and called for the unity of humanity in diversity. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, declared the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games open.

In the final stretch of the ceremony, the Eiffel Tower became the big star of the show. Instead of traditional fireworks, a show of powerful lights and lasers, synchronized with the soundtrack, made France’s most famous monument shine.

The Olympic torch reappeared on the stage and was handed over by the mysterious torchbearer to Zinedine Zidane, a former world champion football player. It then passed through the hands of international sports stars, starting with Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. Later, on a boat on the River Seine, he was joined by former American tennis player Serena Williams; former Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci and former American sprinter Carl Lewis.

Back on dry land, the torch relay featured several athletes, with the Louvre Museum as the backdrop to the Jardin des Tuileries, or Tuileries Gardens. There, judoka Teddy Riner, three-time Olympic judo champion, and former athlete Marie-José Pérec, three-time Olympic champion in track and field, lit the Olympic cauldron together, placed in a gigantic balloonwhich hovered in the sky of Paris.

The ceremony ended with a moving performance by Canadian singer Celine Dion. She was one of the most anticipated performers at the event and sang L’Hymne à L’Amour, a classic by Edith Piaf, on one of the floors of the Eiffel Tower.

The competitions in Paris began on Wednesday (24), but this Saturday (27), the first medals of the Olympics will be distributed.

Games in the French capital continue until August 11.

>> Watch on TV Brasil