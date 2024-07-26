This Friday (26), the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held, amid criticism from the French population and doubts about whether hosting the biggest sporting event in the world is really a good idea.

A recently published report by the American think tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) showed that this cost-benefit relationship is increasingly complicated.

After some failed Olympic experiences from a financial point of view, especially the Montreal Games in 1976 (whose debts took almost 30 years to be paid), Los Angeles held an extremely successful Olympics in 1984 and saw the number of candidate cities to host the event grow from just two for the 1988 Games (Seoul was chosen) to 12 wanting to host them in 2004 (Athens was the winner).

The CFR highlighted, however, that Los Angeles-1984 was the only Olympics since then to have a positive financial result – this is because the American city benefited from having sports arenas and infrastructure that were largely ready and from a jump in the value of broadcasting rights. The following Olympics, in which much of the structure had to be built from scratch, did not have the same results.

According to the study, the 2008 Beijing Olympics brought in $3.6 billion in revenue but cost more than $40 billion. The 2021 Tokyo Games, which were closed to spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought in $5.8 billion but cost $13 billion.

The Rio de Janeiro Olympics, held in 2016 and costing more than US$20 billion, is cited in the report as another negative example, with most of its sports arenas “abandoned or little used” after the event.

These difficulties have led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to simplify and make the process of choosing the host cities for the Games more flexible, opening up the possibility of more than one city hosting the event to reduce costs, but so far there has not been much interest.

In 2021, Brisbane, Australia, had no competitors and was awarded the right to host the 2032 Olympics, the first selection of an Olympic city with only one candidate since Los Angeles-1984.

Paris is banking on the advantage of holding competitions in sports arenas that were already mostly ready, and the costs of the Olympics were estimated at around US$12 billion, well below previous Olympic events.

Still, the population of the French capital is far from happy about hosting the event. A survey conducted at the end of 2023 showed that 44% of Parisians considered the Olympic Games would be “bad” for the city and 52% responded that they would consider leaving Paris during the competitions.

A recent CBS report showed that this resistance remains, due to the difficulties in getting around that the Olympics have been causing (generated by construction work and restrictions on movement) and price increases driven by the event.

Real estate and tourism professionals told the American broadcaster that visitor arrivals are even lower than in other summers in Paris, one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

“People who were thinking about coming to Paris for the holidays, most decided not to come because, first, the city is too congested, and second, prices are too high,” said Gail Boisclair, director of real estate agency Perfectly Paris.

Some managers argue that, despite the negative financial result, hosting the Olympic Games is still positive, due to the soft power provided by the event and for attracting interest in future foreign investments.

However, to disprove the first argument, it is enough to remember that the 2022 Beijing Winter Games not only failed to sell a more sympathetic image of China to the world, but also brought the human rights violations committed by the Chinese dictatorship under closer scrutiny. The same happened with Qatar when it hosted the World Cup that year.

As for the second argument, a study on the host cities of the Olympics held between 1950 and 2005, produced in 2010 by economists Stephen B. Billings, now working at the University of Colorado, and James Scott Holladay, from the University of Tennessee, pointed out that hosting the Games does not bring lasting economic advantages.

According to the research, post-event results in these cities did not demonstrate “long-term impacts of hosting an Olympics on two metrics, real GDP per capita and trade openness,” compared to cities that were finalists to host the Olympic Games but were not selected by the IOC.