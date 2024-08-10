Minasyan lifted 216 kg in the snatch and 245 in the clean and jerk for a total of 461 kg, taking third place behind Georgian Lasha Talakhadze (470) and Armenian Varazdat Lalayan (467).

Talakhadze continued his dominance of the title by winning it for the third time in a row, as the Georgian has not lost in a major tournament since winning his first world title in 2015.

In contrast, this is the second Olympic medal for Minasyan (29 years old), after winning the silver medal in Rio 2016 in the over 105 kg weight class under the colors of Armenia, noting that he began representing Bahrain in July 2022.

Bahrain now has 3 medals in the Paris Olympics: a gold medal won by runner Winfried Yafi for winning the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, a silver medal won by Salwa Eid Nasser in the women’s 400-meter race, and a bronze medal won by Minasian.