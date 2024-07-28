The agency, which operates under the umbrella of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), announced in a statement that the sample taken from the boxer “showed positive results for the specific prohibited substance furosemide.”

The sample was taken in Paris on Thursday, a day before the opening ceremony of the Olympics, and was reported by a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency on Saturday.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the matter is resolved, meaning the athlete is banned from competing, training or participating in any activity during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the agency said.

Boxer Ogunsemelere (22 years old) has the right to appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s anti-doping department, and she can also request the analysis of other samples.

Nigerian boxers were scheduled to begin their Olympic adventure in the under-60kg category on Monday.

Ogunsemylor became the third doping case in the current Olympics, as the ITA announced on Friday that Iraqi judo player Sajjad Ghanem had tested positive for banned stimulants, and Dominican volleyball player Lesville Eve Mejia tested positive for furosemide.