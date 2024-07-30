Paris is currently experiencing one of the most important sporting events on the world agenda: the Olympic Games.Olympic GamesFor several days, dozens of athletes have gathered in the city of lights and have demonstrated their talent in different sports.

Only the best make it to the competition And this year, the Olympics will go down in history for their high participation of women.

For this year’s competitions, 49% of the participants are women, who have demonstrated all their talent on the courts.

This significant figure marks a big difference compared to the Paris Olympics in 1900. when women were first allowed to participate, it was only 2%.

This year, Colombia will have 89 athletes in the Olympic Village, the third year with the highest participation, surpassed by Rio 2016 and London 2012. With 58% of women, it is consolidated as one of the countries with the highest female representation. In addition, the representation of its female athletes increased compared to Tokyo 2020, where twenty-three participated.

These are the stories of some of the athletes from the Colombian delegation, who belong to the Pony Malta team and have positioned themselves as world leaders in sports.

Linda Caicedo

The captain of the Colombian Women’s Under-20 Soccer Team has had a short but successful sports career, which has led her to become a figure for different brands worldwide.

Since she was 5 years old, her favorite toys were soccer cleats and a ball. With this motivation, and the desire to fulfill her daughter’s wishes, her parents enrolled her in the Real Juanchito Soccer School, where she went from kicking everything she found in her path to perfecting the soccer technique that Today she is considered the star forward of Atlético Real Madrid.

Natalia Linares

At just 21 years old, Linares arrives in Paris as one of the best long jump athletes among the participants and the best among those in her age group. Her jump of 6.86 meters positions her as one of the favorites for the podium.

Her story of perseverance and discipline is becoming an example for young people who aspire to reach the highest levels of sport in the world. With three Gold Medals under her belt, Linares hopes to break her personal record and position herself at the top of the Olympic podium.

Jenny Arias

Our pride in women’s boxing Arias has established herself over the years as one of the best boxers in the country. Arias is the second athlete from the Risaralda league to compete in an Olympic competition, and the first of them to complete an Olympic cycle. In Tokyo 2020, she achieved fifth place, earning her an Olympic diploma.

Ana Maria Rendon

Originally from Medellín and characterized by the berraquera paisa, This target shooter is aiming sharp to give her best at the Parisian games. Rendón thought about retiring; however, his participation in the 2023 Pan American Games secured him an Olympic spot.

Her fourth participation in the Olympic Games is a dream for Rendón, and she is committed to raising the name of the country in this discipline.

Flor Denis Ruiz

This valley of birth, represents the best of javelin throwing in the worldHer career is an example of determination and excellence. This single mother has earned an impeccable reputation that today positions her as the standard-bearer of the Colombian Olympic Committee, inspiring new generations.