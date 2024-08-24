Paris Olympics | Seppo Räty commented on the outrage letter: “We complain sensitively – and therefore about absolutely everything”

in Paris the fierce outburst of the competing Finnish Olympic athletes created a commotion in sports circles, which also reached the javelin legend Seppo Rädyn62.

“Nowadays, it’s such a thing to complain sensitively – and about everything,” says Räty, who lives in Tohmajärvi, in a strange tone.

On Wednesday, Helsingin Sanomat published an open letter by four Finnish Olympic athletes, in which they gave scathing criticism of the Olympic Committee (OK) and the team management’s actions in the Paris Games.

According to the Olympic athletes, the actions of the Olympic Committee’s management were indifferent, passionless and apathetic towards top sports and athletes. According to the athletes, the culture of winning is not reflected in the actions of the management.

The feedback was downright harsh. According to the athletes, it seemed more important to the management and staff of the Olympic Committee to entertain the state leadership, other important guests or even their own families than to support the athletes.

“After all, the hustle and bustle has always been the same. In our time, the gentlemen of the Olympic Committee were not really seen anywhere during the games, and so it was left to the guys from the sports association to take care of all the athletes’ practical matters,” says Räty.

“The gentlemen of the Olympic Committee were in a hurry because of meetings and representation matters, and that’s how it should be. The gentlemen took care of their own affairs, and we did ours. To tell the truth, their presence was not needed at all. I didn’t miss it at all.”

Among others, Jan Vapaavuori, Matti Heikkinen and Leena Paavolainen have been the target of criticism from the Olympic Committee’s leading Olympic athletes.

Athletes the open letter criticized the fact that part of the team management brought not only representatives of stakeholders and politicians but even their own family members to the athletes’ accommodation.

“Of course, it has been a cosmetic mistake on the part of the management, if they have allowed competitive tourists from all over the world to hang out at the hotel. Nowadays, when there’s this hellish social media, it causes such a frantic revitalization,” says Räty.

“But that still doesn’t explain the fact that Finland didn’t get a single medal from the games. Some elite social media pranks must not affect the athletes’ performances. You have to remember that unsuccessful athletes often have terrible regrets, while medal winners don’t complain about anything.”

“ Even in a normal factory, you have to know how to do things, even if you don’t have a boss next to you to stroke your head.

According to Rädy, even during the 1980s and 1990s Olympics, people outside the team sometimes visited the competition village, for example to take photos.

“But nobody cared about that shit. You just had to go around these guys from a distance so you didn’t get into the pictures yourself. Somewhere in Atlanta (1996), I might have even run into a conversation with a gentleman from the Olympic Committee, but I’m not sure, since I didn’t recognize many of them from the outside,” explains Räty.

“Even in a normal factory, you have to know how to do things, even if you don’t have a boss next to you to stroke your head. Besides, the Olympic Committee is just an umbrella organization, whose leadership doesn’t even seem to have an understanding of the requirements of top sports, so let’s stay on the sidelines.”

Seppo Räty got used to being successful in his career and drinking sparkling wine in honor of his medals.

Sixfold according to the prize medalist, for example, in the 1992 Barcelona Games, the Olympic Committee had reserved 2-3 cars for the Finnish athletes from the organizers in case the athletes could not get smoothly from the race village to the training or competition locations on the race buses.

“A couple of times we would have used these cars, but of course they weren’t available. They were always used by the gentlemen of the Olympic Committee,” Räty recalls.

“Of course it was annoying at the time, but it was pointless to worry about.”