Paris Olympics | Russian wrestlers refuse Olympic places

Paris Olympics|The International Olympic Committee IOC has excluded Russia and Belarus from the games due to the war in Ukraine, but has offered some athletes the opportunity to participate in the Olympics under special conditions.

This summer Ten Russian wrestlers who received permission to participate in the Paris Olympics will refuse Olympic places, the Russian Wrestling Federation said on Saturday.

“We do not accept this unsportsmanlike selection system. The decision to refuse is unanimous,” the union announced.

The International Olympic Committee IOC has excluded Russia and Belarus from the games due to the war in Ukraine, but has offered some athletes the opportunity to participate in the Olympics under special conditions.

The conditions include that the countries’ athletes have not shown support for the war in Ukraine. Eligibility also requires that the athletes are not employed by the defense forces of their countries.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26.