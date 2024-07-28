Traditional French brands have committed to supporting the event and have formed partnerships to display their logos at the Olympic Games

The Paris Olympics raised nearly US$1.34 billion (approximately R$7.5 billion at the exchange rate on Friday, July 26, 2024) in sponsorships. Initially, the event was estimated to raise US$1.2 billion (R$6.7 billion), but the demand for companies to display their brands at the main sporting event of the year exceeded expectations. The amount also extends to the Paralympic Games. The information is from the specialized website Sports Pro Media.

In this edition of the Olympic Games, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has recruited 80 official partners. Of these, 7 are categorized as “premium partners” and will have their brands displayed more prominently. To be part of this group, 7 companies paid an amount close to US$ 106 million (R$ 598 million). LVHM (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) paid around US$162 million (R$913 million) to be the main luxury goods sponsor of the event.

The Paris edition attracted strong interest from national companies. All the companies that are part of the premium group are French, while 10 of the 13 brands in the “official partners” category, 10 are based in France, with emphasis on Air France, Decathlon It is The Sporting Coq.

The organization of the Olympics also has official supporters, some of whom participate by providing equipment and logistical support for sporting activities.

In addition to these categories, there are the IOC’s global partners, which sign multi-year sponsorships for more than one Olympic cycle. These companies also have their brands displayed at the event, but this financing is not exclusive to the Olympic Games and includes other IOC events. The value of a multi-year partnership with the entity is approximately US$500 million (R$2.8 billion).

The IOC’s list of global partners includes only one French company, the technology company Atos. The country with the most representatives in this exclusive category is the USA, with 5 of the 14 places among the most prestigious brands with the IOC.