Paris Olympics | Podcast: Lotta Harala’s dark revelation about the Finnish athlete left alone in the Olympic village – “Shocking”

Paris Olympics|Lotta Harala’s account of the events in the Olympic village surprised Maria Huntington.

Helsingin Sanomat published last week the four Finnish Olympic athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics an open letterin which anonymous athletes criticize the Olympic Committee.

In the letter, it is said that many athletes complained about the lack of togetherness and were left alone in the competition village. The athletes are said to have cried from anxiety.

The team management was criticized for how carelessly the athletes are taken care of.

Lotta Harala represented Finland at the Paris Olympics. The hurdler tells his own experiences from the Olympic journey, his and of Maria Huntington The Timeout podcast in a recent episode.

Harala and his betrothed Matias Myttynen tell a dramatic behind-the-scenes story in the podcast. They had met a Finnish athlete who had underperformed in the Games in the Olympic village and asked how he was doing. It was revealed that the athlete had not been approached at all before this.

“No one said anything to this athlete after his performance. He was alone in the Olympic village for many days after his own performances, so that no one made any contact. It’s really quite rough,” Harala claims.

“I understand that the staff takes time with the athletes who still have performances ahead of them, of course. But the fact that an athlete comes against us and says that no one has said anything to him for two days”, Harala updates.

Huntington, who has already finished his own racing career, listens to the story in awe. He represented Finland at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the heptathlon.

“That’s really quite shocking. It’s no wonder that we get into a bit of deep water,” says Huntington.

Maria Huntington says she experienced loneliness at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Harala, in the house next door to Finland, where the Norwegian team stayed, outwardly things seemed to be better. The Norwegians teased each other and hung out with each other.

“You or I are not the only ones who have cried in the Olympic village about feeling so lonely, outside and wrong,” says Harala.

“Something fundamentally has to be done differently” so that the athletes do not experience such a strong feeling of being outside.

Huntington reveals in the episode that he experienced the feelings shared by Harala at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It scrapped his idea of ​​getting a tattoo of the Olympic rings.

They regret not being able to experience the Olympics together.

“I have never felt so lonely and outside as I did at the Tokyo Olympics. It has been a really painful experience for me”, Huntington opens up.

However, the two remind each other how much work it takes just to get to the Olympics. That’s why the idea has changed, and now Harala and Huntington are both planning to tattoo the Olympic rings.