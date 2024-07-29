Paris (dpa)

Organisers of the Paris Olympics have admitted there are problems with athletes’ transport and food in the Olympic Village, but said they have now been resolved.

Games director Etienne Toubois said at a press conference that drivers and backup buses had been brought in to facilitate transportation for athletes, adding that the system was now working at 100%. A number of athletes complained of waiting long hours to be transported to the competition venues, in addition to the crowding on the buses, while some expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food served in the Olympic Village.