Italian journalist Giuliano requested asylum in Russia after opening of Paris Games

Italian journalist and financial analyst Angelo Giuliano asked for asylum in Russia after the start of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games (OI) in Paris. He published a corresponding post on the social network X (former Twitter).

Giuliano reacted negatively to the Olympic opening ceremony.

I ask Russia to give me asylum, I don’t want to be part of this shit show Angelo Giulianojournalist

However, he did not specify what exactly caused him to react this way.

The 2024 Olympic Games ceremony was criticized in different countries

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games was criticized in various countries. For example, the Greek portal pronews.gr called the event the collapse of civilization and Christian culture in the West.

The presence of transvestites at the ceremony, “who pretended to be Jesus Christ and his disciples at the Last Supper,” caused a negative reaction. “This clearly demonstrates the complete collapse of Western civilization, the transformation of the Olympic festival and its ideals into a parade of transgenders,” the portal wrote.

Photo: Hu Huhu / Reuters

In turn, MEP Marion Maréchal from the Reconquista party said that “it is difficult to appreciate the few successful scenes between the beheaded Marie Antoinette, the kissing couple, the transvestites, the humiliation of the Republican Guard forced to dance with Aya Nakamura, and the general ugliness of the costumes and choreography.”

American billionaire and founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk called the incident a blatant display of disrespect for Christians.

The Paris Olympics were marked by several incidents

In addition to the transvestite scandal, the show in Paris was marked by several other incidents. In particular, the Olympic flag was attached to a flagpole upside down and raised.

Related materials:

In addition, the announcers of the event confused North and South Korea. This happened during the parade of delegations. When the South Korean team sailed on a boat along the Seine, the French and English speakers announced it as the DPRK team. However, the subtitles of the broadcast had the correct designation.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games took place in Paris on the evening of Friday, July 26.