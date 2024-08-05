The Arabs are guaranteed to win at least one medal in the competition, while the Pharaohs and Atlas Lions reaching the final match at the Paris Olympics together will be a historic precedent, despite their clash with two heavyweight teams.

An impressive Moroccan career

Morocco opened their matches with a dazzling 2-1 victory over Argentina, then strangely lost to Ukraine by the same score, before beating Iraq 3-0, and in the quarter-finals they crushed the United States 4-0 to set up a date with the Spanish matador.

Morocco is counting on the competition’s top scorer, Soufiane Rahimi, who has scored 5 goals so far, in addition to Achraf Hakimi, a Paris Saint-Germain player, Ilyas Akhomach, a Villarreal player, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, who plays for Real Betis in Spain, and a group of young talents who have given wonderful performances in the tournament.

Coach Tariq Al-Siktiwi also succeeded in raising the morale of the Moroccan players and instilling a sense of enthusiasm in their souls, which enabled them to present strong performances throughout the national team’s journey so far.

Egypt.. Excellence with local industry

Egypt performed well in the group stage despite their disappointing goalless draw with the Dominican Republic at the beginning, but they came back to beat Uzbekistan 1-0, then achieved a valuable victory over Spain 2-1 to advance as champions of their group, before surpassing the Paraguayan national team on penalty kicks after the two teams tied in regular and extra time 1-1.

Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel is the team’s most prominent star, having scored 3 goals so far, in addition to Zamalek star Ahmed Sayed Zizo, as well as the experience of Mohamed Elneny, the former Arsenal player and current Al Jazira player in the UAE, in the midfield.

Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale, who led the Samba to win the gold medal in Rio 2016, is the strength of the Egyptian team, which relies heavily on the coach’s tactics to defeat opponents playing in prestigious European leagues with local players, which is what happened during the match against Spain, in which the Pharaohs excelled.

France, which will face Egypt, won the gold medal in the Los Angeles Games in 1984, while Spain, which will play against Morocco, won the gold medal in Barcelona in 1992.

At the African level, Nigeria won the gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in football, while Cameroon won it in 2000 in Sydney, hoping to repeat this achievement at the hands of an Arab team this time.

While the Egyptian team reached the semi-finals twice in 1928 and 1964, it came in fourth on both occasions without winning a medal, while Morocco reached this round for the first time in its history.