Paris (dpa)

The International Olympic Committee revealed the mascot of the Paris Olympics 2024, which is two pointed bright red hats, which are called the Phrygian caps, and the International Olympic Committee from Paris removed the veil from the mascot who has eyes and wears sneakers.

The mascot is modeled after the Phrygian hats, also known as liberty hats, which were a symbol of freedom during the French Revolution.

Phrygian hats were very popular in France and appeared on postage stamps, as the mascot was designed along the lines of these hats, “as a sign of freedom and the embodiment of French values ​​and spirit,” according to the Olympic Organizing Committee.

The mascot of the Paralympic Games differs from the Olympic mascot in that it wears one artificial blade for running, and the choice of a mascot in the form of people with special needs came in order to shed as much light as possible on people with disabilities in the Paris Olympics.