Khalif defeated second-ranked Chinese Liu Yang 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Khalif became the first Algerian and African boxer to win a medal at the Olympic Games, according to Agence France-Presse.

Khalif reached the final on Tuesday, amid controversy over her sexual identity, after defeating Thailand’s Jangjim Suwannaphing by unanimous decision.

Screaming erupted in the Philippe Chatrier stadium at Roland Garros, which was transformed into a boxing hall, as soon as Iman’s name was announced in the final match.

Caution prevailed at the beginning of the first round, but Khalifa took the initiative and landed punches that hit her opponent’s face and head, giving her the upper hand, before the bell rang to announce the end of the round, amid chants of “1, 2, 3, Long Live Algeria.”

Iman did not get tired, nor did the audience tire. In the second round, she continued her movements, avoiding her opponent’s punches and waiting for opportunities to throw punches.

When a giant screen placed inside the hall indicated the Algerian team’s superiority for the second time, the audience stood up and applauded.

In the third round, Iman tried to avoid her opponent’s punches, but she still hit her and received some of them.

Despite the Chinese player’s attack, Khalif won and emerged victorious from her battle.