Olympics, the three pro-war Russian athletes competing in Paris: Kiev is furious but for Moscow they are “traitors”. Here’s who they are

Elena Vesninatennis player. Diana Schnaide, tennis player. And Alena Ivanchenko, cyclist. They are the Russian athletes in favor of the war in Ukraine, who will still compete at the Olympics (without a flag). In fact, they will not be able to show the colours of their own nation, by virtue of the sanctions that ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from officially representing their country. But they did not go unnoticed. appreciation they reserved for posts and content promoting the invasion of Ukraine. The messenger he reconstructed the history of the athletes and the Paris-Moscow relations.





According to the Russian news agency Tass, the president of the Russian tennis federation also Shamil Tarpischevwho actively supported the mobilization of his country’s athletes to fight against Ukraine, should be present at the Games. Their participation has made to infuriate Ukrainian officials and athletes, many of whom spent their formative years preparing for the world sports scene under the ever-present dangers of war, training under the blare of air raid sirens and the threat of missile strikes. “We have many athletes who are currently on the front lines or in the National Guard. Some have even died,” Vitalii Dubrova, Ukraine’s head judo coach, said in an interview with Politico.

Elena Vesnina (Image Source: Instagram)

Diana Schnaide

Alena Ivanchenko

Fifteen Russian athletes are heading to Paris to compete as “neutral athletes” as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has barred Russians and Belarusians from representing their countries at the Olympics. after Moscow announced plans to annex parts of Ukraine, in contravention of international law (Belarus is an ally of Russia).

The IOC said the land invasion “constitutes a violation of the Olympic Charter because it violates territorial integrity.” While the IOC has established a creview committee responsible for approving the participation of athletessome appear to have slipped through the cracks. An investigation into Russian and Belarusian athletes by the Netherlands-based Global Rights Compliance found that 33 of the 57 eligible Russian and Belarusian athletes had, in fact, supported the war in Ukraine. However, not all eligible athletes are competing in the Games. Several Russian wrestlers and judokas who supported the war on social media were allowed to compete, but later refused. One rower told Russian TV Match that the Kremlin was compensating competitors who withdrew.

The Russian propaganda machine targeted those who decided to participate. Irina Viner, president of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that neutral Russian athletes were “traitors.” She said that only “homeless” athletes compete without a flag and anthem. Several Russian and Belarusian tennis players, including former top singles player Victoria Azarenka, have pulled out of Paris 2024, citing injuries and a busy schedule. However, they are expected to compete in the Mubadala Citi DC Open in the U.S. capital, which coincides with the Olympics.