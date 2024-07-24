Paris Olympics | Here are Finland’s flag bearers at the Olympics

Paris Olympics|At the opening of the Olympic Games, the Finnish flag will be carried by a sailor and a shooter.

The Olympics the official opening is on Friday. The Finnish team’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony have been chosen.

The blue cross flag will be carried by a sailor competing in the Nacra 17 class at the opening ceremony held in Paris in the framework of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower Sinem Kurtbay and a skeet shooter Eetu Kallioinen. Both are already experienced Olympic visitors.

Kallioinen narrowly missed out on the podium at the last Olympics after finishing fourth in skeet shooting.

Sailors Kurtbay and his partner Central axis secured a place for Finland at the Paris Summer Olympics in the Nacra 17 class a year ago at the World Championships.

Kudos the bronze medalist of the last games, a swimmer, was also offered as flag bearer For Matti Mattsson. However, he refused, because there are only a few days between the opening and his main event. Mattsson has also experienced the opening of the Olympic Games earlier in his career.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the Finnish flag was carried by a swimmer at the opening ceremony Ari-Pekka Liukkonen and shooter Fairy tale Mäkelä-Nummela.

TV2 will show the opening ceremony on Friday from 20:00.