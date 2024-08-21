Paris Olympics | Heavy criticism from the Olympic athletes – Jan Vapaavuori and Taina Susiluoto meandered in their answers

Paris Olympics|The chairman and CEO of the Olympic Committee did not agree to directly answer questions about the athletes’ criticism.

21.8. 19:00

Set Olympic athletes have opened up about the activities of the Finnish Olympic Committee (OK) and the team management at the Paris Olympics.

Ilta-Sanomat and Helsingin Sanomat published an open letter from the athletes, with crushing content, on Wednesday.

In Paris, in the actions of the Olympic Committee’s leadership, in the opinion of the front-line Olympic athletes, indifference, lack of passion and apathy towards top sports and athletes were visible.

The feedback was harsh. The athletes felt that the Olympic Committee existed more for politicians, officials and stakeholders than for the athletes.

According to the athletes, it seemed more important to OK’s management and staff to entertain the state leadership, other important guests or even their own families.

The athletes are feverishly looking for answers from, for example, the chairman of the Olympic Committee, Jan Vapaavuori. Leena Paavolainen, vice president of the elite sports unit, is also subject to criticism.

Delivery sent the letter in its entirety to the chairman of the Olympic Committee For Jan Vapaavuori and to the CEO For Taina Susiluoto.

When neither of them could be contacted directly by phone after the first attempt, we sent them several relevant questions by e-mail.

We asked both of them to answer questions about the content of the letter by phone or e-mail, for example:

According to the athletes, the management’s actions at the Paris Olympics showed indifference, lack of passion and apathy towards top sports and athletes. What do you think of this criticism?

In Paris, the athletes claim that they were left largely alone. According to the athletes, OK’s management did not have the time/desire to encourage or support the athletes sufficiently. One even says that he had to cry when the anxiety hit. Any thoughts on this?

According to the athletes, it seemed more important to the management and staff of the Olympic Committee to entertain the state leadership, other important guests or even their own families. How do you comment on this?

Why wasn’t the athletes’ accommodation pacified? Which OK representatives brought their family members to the athletes’ accommodation?

Chairman Vapaavuori and CEO Susiluoto did not agree to answer these questions directly.

CEO Taina Susiluoto is responsible for the operational side of the Olympic Committee.

Free mountain comment tovia later via text message like this:

“The criticism of the open letter is of the type that OK’s operational side is natural to comment on. Let’s see in the possible next step whether I have to comment on OK’s operational side,” Vapaavuori wrote.

We asked Vapaavuori via message this follow-up question: at the end of the Paris Games, you announced that you were available for the next season. Does the athletes’ open letter in any way influence your thoughts regarding OK’s upcoming presidential election (at the end of the year)?

“In this regard, I am interested in how the operational side and the operational side responsible for the matter on a practical level comment on the matter. By the way, I announced that I would “probably” apply for an extension”, Vapaavuori replied.

The Finns’ finesse and purity were missing at the Paris Olympics.

Managing director Susiluoto replied by email. Instead of answering direct questions, he resorted to traditional organization jargon, writing like this.

“For us at the Olympic Committee, it is important to listen to the feedback of all athletes, and we do that as well. Competition processes are built for athletes and to support their performances”, Susiluoto began his answer.

“Athletes are supported by a multi-professional team of experts at the games, which is available to all athletes. It’s a shame if not everyone felt they got the support they needed.”

According to Susiluoto, even after the Paris Games, the Olympic Committee will send out a feedback survey to all athletes and team background members, which will be answered anonymously.

“Furthermore, species-specific analyzes have been requested from the species. The performances of all athletes are analyzed in a joint discussion between the elite sports unit, the sports and the coaches,” wrote Susiluoto.

“Also in this context, it is possible to give feedback on the activities of the team management and the Olympic Committee. Every feedback is important and valuable. The athletes’ voice is also represented by the Olympic Committee’s Athlete Committee, to which new members were elected at the Paris Olympics.”

According to Susiluoto, a public final report will be made on the competition project.

“The overall analysis of the games will be completed by the end of September and it will be discussed by the board of the Olympic Committee and decisions will be made on the necessary reforms,” ​​he concluded his answer.

Delivery asked Susiluoto a follow-up question by e-mail: is it the case that at this stage you do not comment on direct questions on a one-at-a-time basis?

“That’s what I thought when the team had 147 members from 13 different sports and experts from sports federations, coaching centers and KIHU were involved in the competition process. Everyone’s feedback is important and I think it’s good to form an overall picture and make an analysis of the situation,” Susiluoto answered.

“Of course, every bad experience reported by an athlete is unfortunate, and we strive to improve our operations so that there are as few bad experiences as possible. In addition, I am always ready to talk with athletes and coaches and listen to their feedback.”