PARIS. Filippo Ganna won the first medal for Italy in the individual time trial he only gives in to Remco Evenepoel and wins a superb silver behind the Belgian champion. For Italian cycling it is the 64th medal, for Filippo di Verbania the second personal best after the sensational gold in the team pursuit won in Tokyo in 2021. Departure from Les Invalides, arrival after 32.4 km at Pont Alexandre: Pippo built his silver in the last kilometers after risking a sensational fall with a show of strength that left Van der Poel stunned, as he came in third but with 8 km to go he was already savouring the place of honour.



2024 Olympics, the Italians competing on Saturday 27 July July 27, 2024



In Filippo Ganna celebrates on the podium the silver in the men’s individual time trial of road cycling during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (afp)

Ganna’s final show therefore, which closes his performance under the eyes of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in 36’27”08 behind Evenepoel (36’12”16) and ahead of Van der Poel (36’37”7). Filippo Ganna, the boy who discovered the bicycle as a child, also encouraged by his father, at the Los Angeles Olympics as a canoeist according to lake tradition, starts his second Olympics in style. Now the track to reiterate that magnificent gold of three years agoThe train from Italy leaves for Paris, the locomotive could only be Ganna.