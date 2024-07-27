Paris Olympics | Disgusting revelation from the Olympic champion about his swimming pool banter: “It’s kind of a gift”

Paris Olympics|The Olympic champion talked about his activities in the swimming pool.

Olympic champion Lilly King made a disgusting revelation about his pool habits.

“I’ve probably peed in every pool I’ve swum in, the US swimmer admitted for the Wall Street Journal.”

“Actually, I can pee while swimming. It’s kind of a gift,” King said.

In 2016, King won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter medley relay at the Rio Olympics.

American magazine had interviewed numerous swimmers. It was revealed that several Olympic swimmers urinated in the pool.

The swimmer who represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 Zach Harting remember the moment you urinated in the pool for the first time in high school.

“It changed my life. Since then, I’ve only put down my swim if I’ve peed in the pool,” he told the WSJ.

Why olympic swimmers then urinate in the pool? The reasons given are the large amounts of water the swimmers drink and the tight bathing suits they don’t like to take off.