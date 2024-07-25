New York, USA.– The Olympics, the summer event that draws huge crowds and the world’s best athletes every four years, is an extremely expensive undertaking for the host city, CNBC noted.

Since the 1960s, every city hosting the Olympics has exceeded its initial budget by a wide margin, according to a study by Oxford University.

But this time, a different story is taking shape. Spending on the 2024 Paris Olympics is expected to be less than $10 billion, only about 25 percent of the initial budget, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

In stark contrast, the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Games in Tokyo deviated from their original budgets by more than 350 and 280 percent respectively, the report said.

The main advantage this time can be summed up in two words: existing infrastructure.

About 95 percent of the venues planned for use during the Paris Olympics existed before the city won the bid to host the Games, according to the S&P Global Ratings report.

Only three were built since then: the $1.6 billion Olympic Village, the $190 million Aquatics Centre and a $150 million gymnastics and badminton venue.

Some 10,000 athletes, a record 8.6 million tickets sold and billions of viewers around the world: this is what the Olympic Games are like, which begin tomorrow in Paris.