The Spanish Minister of Culture and Sport, Miquel Iceta, said on Monday that there is a “very broad consensus” among European countries on the idea that the games

Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 should not serve as a “showcase” for Russia.

Will there be Russian athletes at the Paris Olympics?

“There is concern about the role that Russian and Belarusian athletes may play in the Paris Olympics”said Iceta in statements to the press in the framework of a Council of Ministers of Youth and Sports of the European Union.

“Of course there is a very broad consensus that the Olympic Games cannot be a showcase for a regime that has provoked a war that is causing pain without any justification”he pointed.

On March 28, the Executive of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended to international federations and organizers of sports competitions that they authorize Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in them “individually and as neutrals”.

Ukraine, for its part, has requested the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and has demanded that the IOC establish filters to prevent Russian soldiers from competing in those Games.

The European ministers addressed the issue today in a meeting where they also discussed respect for human rights in international sporting events and the world anti-doping agency.

Iceta explained that there will be a “decision” on the situation of Russian athletes in the

Olympic Games in Paris because “there is a broad consensus, not unanimity, on the idea that the IOC has to guarantee not only that there is no presence of the Russian flag and anthem”, but also that the athletes who participate “do not have distinguished themselves in their support for the war or for the current government of Russia”.

“We are waiting for the IOC to finally make its decision and detail it,” added the minister. Some countries, Iceta said, believe that the IOC’s current position on the participation of Russians and Belarusians in sporting events “is sufficient,” while “others believe more clarity is needed.”

Asked what the EU can do in relation to this matter, The Spanish minister said that the Twenty-seven could “state their position, approve an agreement on the matter”, although he stressed that “everyone respects that the decision is ultimately up to the IOC, because that is what the Olympic Charter establishes”.

Iceta pointed out, on the other hand, that in addition to addressing “the problem of human rights”, today they will talk about the need to “play sports in safe environments, eradicate hatred” and the promotion of equality between men and women in the sports sphere, a subject in which “Spain has insisted a lot”.

EFE

