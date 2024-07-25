Paris (dpa)

The Paris 2024 Olympic Organizing Committee announced that it has broken the record for the number of tickets sold in the history of the Summer Olympics, and the number is expected to increase as the ticketing process continues.

The Organizing Committee explained that nine million and 700 thousand tickets were sold or allocated for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with eight million and 700 thousand tickets for the Olympic Games and one million tickets for the Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will see ten million tickets available, but many seats will remain empty during the events.

The number is likely to rise as tickets for 45 sports events are still available. The Paris Olympics broke the record for the number of tickets sold in the history of the Summer Olympics, set by the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, when 8.3 million tickets were sold.