Paris Olympics | “Blood flows like a river in the streets of Paris” – a scary video of the Olympics spread on social media, researchers blame the Russians

Paris Olympics|According to Microsoft, Russia wanted to create fear around the Olympics.

25.7. 23:00

Social In the media messaging service X, a video was spread in which a man posing as a fighter for the extremist organization Hamas threatened the Paris Olympics with a terrorist attack. An American tells the story NBC.

In the video, the man says in Arabic that “blood flows like a river in the streets of Paris” because France supports Israel in the Palestine war and Israel is participating in the Paris Olympics.

Now NBC says that Microsoft researchers have analyzed the video and concluded that it is part of Russia’s disinformation campaign and hybrid influence.

The company justifies its conclusion by the fact that the video’s technical information and distribution are similar to the video published in October in which “Hamas” thanked the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi about sending armed aid.

Researchers at Clemson University in the United States concluded that the video originated from a Russian disinformation group.

Hamas itself has denied being behind the video and called it a fake.

The US software giant Microsoft, on the other hand, according to NBC, has already done so before warnedthat Russia is trying to create fear around the Olympics.

The country has been banned from the Olympics because of its war of aggression in Ukraine, and Russia’s relations with the International Olympic Committee could not be described as particularly warm for years.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics is on Friday, July 26.