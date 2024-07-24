Paris Olympics | Bild: Bomb alert at the Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics|A suspicious bag has been found near the football stadium.

of Paris at the Olympics, explosives are suspected to have been found near the venue, German newspaper Bild tells. The magazine says that Parc des Princes -a suspicious bag has been found near the football stadium.

According to Bild, the streets surrounding the arena are closed and the police have isolated the area from all traffic. Even the residents of the area are not allowed to go to their homes.

At the Parc des Princes men’s football is played today, even though the official opening of the Olympics is only the day after tomorrow. Today, matches between Uzbekistan and Spain and Mali and Israel are scheduled to be played in the arena.

The arena is the home arena of the football club Paris Saint-Germain.