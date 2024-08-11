The Americans finished the Games with 126 medals, including 44 silver, compared to 91 for China, including 27 silver, after the end of the last competition, which witnessed the crowning of the US women in the basketball competition.

China, apart from the United States, was the last to top the medal table when it did so on home soil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Japan finished third in the final medal table at the Paris Olympics with 45 medals (20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze), followed by Australia with 53 medals (18 gold, 19 silver and 16 bronze).

France won 16 gold medals to finish fifth (26 silver and 22 bronze). Its total of 64 medals was its best in more than a century.