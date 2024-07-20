Paris Olympics | A drastic decision from an athlete: he voluntarily amputates part of his finger to qualify for the Olympics

Paris Olympics|Field hockey player Matthew Dawson’s broken finger would not have had time to rehabilitate for the Olympics. That’s why he decided to amputate the tip of his finger.

Athletes can make drastic sacrifices for a big dream. Australian Matthew Dawson however, has taken this one step further.

Australian 7NEWS says that Dawson, 30, who represents Australia in field hockey, broke his finger just about a month before the Paris Olympics. However, Dawson, who is part of the national team’s standard equipment, did not want to miss the Olympics, so he decided to amputate the tip of his finger instead of a long cast and rehabilitation.

The man’s wife warned against making a hasty decision, but Dawson was sure of his decision.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to make a decision, but I still had all the information I needed,” Dawson explained to 7NEWS.

Dawson’s according to him, the solution was not only the best for Paris, but also for life after it. Australian head coach Colin Batch was amazed by Dawson’s sacrifice.

“He is obviously committed to playing in the Olympics. I’m not sure I would have done the same myself, but he did. That’s great,” Batch commented.

Playing as a defender, Matthew Dawson also represented Australia at the 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Australia won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.