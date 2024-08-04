Paris Olympics 2024, what time is the 100 meters athletics final with Jacobs: the time of the race, streaming, live TV, when, channel, where to watch, Rai 2

The final of the men’s 100 meters in athletics is the queen of all Olympics. A highly anticipated race to decree the fastest man. The appointment at the Paris 2024 Games is for this evening, Sunday 4 August. The protagonist will certainly be our Marcell Jacobs, who three years ago, in Tokyo, won the 100 meters writing an unforgettable page in our sport. But at what time (time) is the final of the 100 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics played and where can you watch it live on TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

Time, channel, tv

The appointment is for today, August 4, 2024, at 9:55 p.m. The semifinal will take place a few hours earlier, at 8 p.m. Italy aims to do well with our runners, especially Jacobs. It will be possible to follow the final of the men’s 100 meters athletics on Rai 2 and on Eurosport.

Paris 2024 Olympics 100m final live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow the men’s 100m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics tonight live streaming on the free Rai Play platform. Or on Eurosport available for Discovery+, Sky Go, Now and Dazn subscribers.