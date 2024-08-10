Paris 2024 Olympics: the calendar (program) of today’s competitions, August 10
What is the calendar (program) of the competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympics today, Saturday 10 August? Below is the list of the competitions scheduled for today with their respective times:
Saturday 10th August
08:00 ATHLETICS – Marathon – men, final
09:00 WATER POLO – Women, bronze medal match
09:00 GOLF – Women 4th round
09:00 TAEKWONDO – +67kg – women/+80kg – men, qualification matches
09:30 SPEED CANOE
C1 1000m – Men, Semi-Finals
K1 1000m – Men, Semi-Finals
K1 500m – women, semi-finals
C1 1000m – men, final B
C1 1000m – men, final A
K1 1000m – men, final B
K1 1000m – men, final A
K1 500m – women, final C
K1 500m – women, final B
K1 500m – women, final A
09:30 MODERN PENTATHLON – Women, semi-finals
10:00 TABLE TENNIS – Women’s team gold medal final and bronze medal final
10:00 DIVING – 10m platform – men, semi-final
10:00 HANDBALL – Women, bronze medal match
10:15 SPORT CLIMBING – Boulder & Lead – women, final
11:00 FIGHT
Freestyle, 74 kg – repechage
Freestyle, 125 kg – repechage
Female, 62 kg – repechage
Freestyle, 65 kg – Round of 16 and Quarter-finals
Freestyle, 97 kg – Round of 16 and Quarter-finals
Women, 76 kg – Round of 16 and Quarter-finals
11:00 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Men’s bronze medal match
11:30 WEIGHTLIFTING – 102 kg – men
13.00 VOLLEYBALL – Men’s gold medal final
2.00pm WATER POLO – Women, final for gold
2.00pm RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS – All-around team competition, final
2.30pm TAEKWONDO – +67kg – women/+80kg – men, quarter-finals/semi-finals
15:00 DIVING – 10m platform – men’s final
15:00 HANDBALL – Women, final for gold
16:00 WEIGHTLIFTING – 81 kg – women
16:00 BREAK DANCE – Men, qualifications
17:00 MODERN PENTATHLON – Men, final
17:00 TRACK CYCLING
Speed – women, 8th finals
Keirin – Men, 1st round
Speed – women, 8th finals – repechages
Madison – Men’s Final*
Speed – women, quarter-finals
Keirin – Men, Repechages
17:00 FOOTBALL – Women, final for gold*
17:15 VOLLEYBALL – Women’s bronze medal match
18:15 FIGHT
Freestyle, 65 kg – semi-finals
Freestyle, 97 kg – semi-finals
Women, 76 kg – semi-finals
Freestyle, 74 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final
Freestyle, 125 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final
Women, 62 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final
19:00 ATHLETICS
1500m – women, final
100m hurdles – women, final
4 x 400m Relay – Women, Final
Javelin Throw – Women’s Final
800m – Men’s Final
5000m – Men’s Final
4 x 400 m relay – men, final
High Jump – Men’s Final
19:30 ARTISTIC SWIMMING – Teams, free program
19:30 TAEKWONDO
+67kg – women/+80kg – men, repechages
+67kg – women/+80kg – men, bronze medal match
+67kg – women, final for gold
+80kg – men, final for gold
20:00 BREAK DANCE – Men, final
8.30pm WEIGHTLIFTING – +102kg – men
21:00 BEACH VOLLEYBALL – Gold Final and Bronze Final for Men or Women
21:30 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Men’s gold medal match
9.30pm BOXING
57kg – women, final
75kg – women, final
57kg – Men’s Final
+92kg – men, final
Streaming and TV
We have seen the calendar (program) of the Paris 2024 Olympics races scheduled for today, but where can we watch them live on TV and live streaming? The various races will be broadcast in Italy free-to-air, for free, on Rai 2 (for a total of 360 hours) and on the Eurosport satellite channel, also visible on Sky. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming. In fact, the races will also be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it and by subscription on discovery+, Eurosport Player and Dazn (where the Eurosport channels are present).
