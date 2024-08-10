Paris 2024 Olympics: the calendar (program) of today’s competitions, August 10

What is the calendar (program) of the competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympics today, Saturday 10 August? Below is the list of the competitions scheduled for today with their respective times:

Saturday 10th August

08:00 ATHLETICS – Marathon – men, final

09:00 WATER POLO – Women, bronze medal match

09:00 GOLF – Women 4th round

09:00 TAEKWONDO – +67kg – women/+80kg – men, qualification matches

09:30 SPEED CANOE

C1 1000m – Men, Semi-Finals

K1 1000m – Men, Semi-Finals

K1 500m – women, semi-finals

C1 1000m – men, final B

C1 1000m – men, final A

K1 1000m – men, final B

K1 1000m – men, final A

K1 500m – women, final C

K1 500m – women, final B

K1 500m – women, final A

09:30 MODERN PENTATHLON – Women, semi-finals

10:00 TABLE TENNIS – Women’s team gold medal final and bronze medal final

10:00 DIVING – 10m platform – men, semi-final

10:00 HANDBALL – Women, bronze medal match

10:15 SPORT CLIMBING – Boulder & Lead – women, final

11:00 FIGHT

Freestyle, 74 kg – repechage

Freestyle, 125 kg – repechage

Female, 62 kg – repechage

Freestyle, 65 kg – Round of 16 and Quarter-finals

Freestyle, 97 kg – Round of 16 and Quarter-finals

Women, 76 kg – Round of 16 and Quarter-finals

11:00 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Men’s bronze medal match

11:30 WEIGHTLIFTING – 102 kg – men

13.00 VOLLEYBALL – Men’s gold medal final

2.00pm WATER POLO – Women, final for gold

2.00pm RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS – All-around team competition, final

2.30pm TAEKWONDO – +67kg – women/+80kg – men, quarter-finals/semi-finals

15:00 DIVING – 10m platform – men’s final

15:00 HANDBALL – Women, final for gold

16:00 WEIGHTLIFTING – 81 kg – women

16:00 BREAK DANCE – Men, qualifications

17:00 MODERN PENTATHLON – Men, final

17:00 TRACK CYCLING

Speed ​​– women, 8th finals

Keirin – Men, 1st round

Speed ​​– women, 8th finals – repechages

Madison – Men’s Final*

Speed ​​– women, quarter-finals

Keirin – Men, Repechages

17:00 FOOTBALL – Women, final for gold*

17:15 VOLLEYBALL – Women’s bronze medal match

18:15 FIGHT

Freestyle, 65 kg – semi-finals

Freestyle, 97 kg – semi-finals

Women, 76 kg – semi-finals

Freestyle, 74 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final

Freestyle, 125 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final

Women, 62 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final

19:00 ATHLETICS

1500m – women, final

100m hurdles – women, final

4 x 400m Relay – Women, Final

Javelin Throw – Women’s Final

800m – Men’s Final

5000m – Men’s Final

4 x 400 m relay – men, final

High Jump – Men’s Final

19:30 ARTISTIC SWIMMING – Teams, free program

19:30 TAEKWONDO

+67kg – women/+80kg – men, repechages

+67kg – women/+80kg – men, bronze medal match

+67kg – women, final for gold

+80kg – men, final for gold

20:00 BREAK DANCE – Men, final

8.30pm WEIGHTLIFTING – +102kg – men

21:00 BEACH VOLLEYBALL – Gold Final and Bronze Final for Men or Women

21:30 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Men’s gold medal match

9.30pm BOXING

57kg – women, final

75kg – women, final

57kg – Men’s Final

+92kg – men, final

Streaming and TV

We have seen the calendar (program) of the Paris 2024 Olympics races scheduled for today, but where can we watch them live on TV and live streaming? The various races will be broadcast in Italy free-to-air, for free, on Rai 2 (for a total of 360 hours) and on the Eurosport satellite channel, also visible on Sky. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming. In fact, the races will also be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it and by subscription on discovery+, Eurosport Player and Dazn (where the Eurosport channels are present).