Today, August 1, 2024, the sixth day of competition at the Paris Olympics. Athletics enters the scene with the men’s and women’s 20 km walk races. The rain that fell on the French capital changes the starting time of the men’s race, which started at 8 and not at 7:30. The women’s race is also postponed, from 9:20 to 9:50.

Expected for 11.48, when one of the most anticipated events of the day takes place: in boxing, category -66 kg, Angela Carini faces the Algerian Imane Khelif, an intersex athlete in the spotlight for the controversy related to her presence in the women’s competition.