The mayor of ParisAnne Hidalgo, immersed herself in the Seine river along with Tony Estanguet, president of the organizing committee of the Olympic Gamesto show that the water is suitable for Olympic events. A few days before the opening of the Olympic Games, Hidalgo stressed that the water is “fresh” and “pleasant”, which guarantees its suitability for the event.

They are not the only ones public workers who have immersed themselves in the Seine to prove that it is not contaminated, the French Minister of SportsAmélie Oudéa-Castéra also swam in the waters, fulfilling a promise made to the people and athletes of the world.

He Seine river will host two major Olympic events: the open water marathon and the swimming segment of the triathlon. That is why the decision of the officials to swim in the waters of the Seine responds to the need for ensure that the river is safe for the athletes.

Mayor Hidalgo, dressed in a wetsuit and diving goggles, jumped into the water with Estanguet and others. officialsproving that the Seine is now a clean and safe place to swim.

Anne Hidalgo before jumping into the Seine River.

Cleaning the Sign It is an important legacy for Paris. Hidalgo and Estanguet stressed that the decontamination of the river is not only crucial for the Olympic Gamesbut also for the well-being of future generations. This effort will allow Parisians to enjoy the river during hot periods and to practice water sports.

Investment in cleaning the Seine

Since 2016, investments have been made 1.4 billion euros in an ambitious plan to clean up the SignImprovements include the construction of giant reservoirs to prevent sewage water from entering the river without proper treatment, especially during heavy rains. This investment ensures that the Seine is safe for swimming, reducing the risk of diseases such as gastroenteritis.

Parisian civil servants swim in the River Seine to prove its suitability for the 2024 Olympics.

After Hidalgo, Estanguet and other officials took the plunge into the Seine, dozens of people joined in to celebrate the cleanliness of the river, practicing water sports such as water polo.