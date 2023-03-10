Paris-Nice: organization cancels the sixth stage due to strong winds

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tim Merlier.
Tim Merlier.
The day was going to develop over 197 kilometers.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The sixth stage of the paris nicewhich in principle should be disputed between Tourves and La Colle-sur-Loupof 197.4 km, and this morning it was cut to 80 km due to the strong wind prevailing in the area, has been definitively cancelled, so the “Carrera del Sol” will resume this Saturday with the queen stage between Nice and the Col de la Couillole.
“After reviewing several options to modify the route and waiting for an improvement in the weather conditions in the afternoon, the organization of Paris-Nice has decided to cancel the 6th stage to preserve the safety of the riders of the 81st edition, in accordance with the local authorities”, says the organization of the test.
(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)
(Linda Caicedo makes history! Watch her first goal for Real Madrid)
The exceptionally violent winds, which caused in particular the fall of several trees in the region, make the cancellation of the stage inevitable, according to the organization.
Paris Nice will resume with a day in the mountains in which the scoring difficulties will be the Tourette du Chateau mail (1a, 17.9km at 4.5 percent) and the ascent to the final summit at 1,676 meters, 15.8km at 7.3 percent.
(NBA star, protagonist of spectacular shootout against robbers, video) (James Rodríguez: why is he the big question for Olympiacos?)
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#ParisNice #organization #cancels #sixth #stage #due #strong #winds
Leave a Reply