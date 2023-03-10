Paris-Nice: organization cancels the sixth stage due to strong winds

The sixth stage of the paris nicewhich in principle should be disputed between Tourves and La Colle-sur-Loupof 197.4 km, and this morning it was cut to 80 km due to the strong wind prevailing in the area, has been definitively cancelled, so the “Carrera del Sol” will resume this Saturday with the queen stage between Nice and the Col de la Couillole.

“After reviewing several options to modify the route and waiting for an improvement in the weather conditions in the afternoon, the organization of Paris-Nice has decided to cancel the 6th stage to preserve the safety of the riders of the 81st edition, in accordance with the local authorities”, says the organization of the test.

The exceptionally violent winds, which caused in particular the fall of several trees in the region, make the cancellation of the stage inevitable, according to the organization.

Paris Nice will resume with a day in the mountains in which the scoring difficulties will be the Tourette du Chateau mail (1a, 17.9km at 4.5 percent) and the ascent to the final summit at 1,676 meters, 15.8km at 7.3 percent.

EFE