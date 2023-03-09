Jumbo Visma side by side. After Primoz Roglic’s shot at the finish line in Tortoreto at the Tirreno-Adriatico, the “yellow hornets” gave Paris-Nice an encore with Olav Kooij’s winning sprint. The Dutchman baptized Pedersen’s wheel and I managed to pass him in the finale. For the 21-year-old it is the first success of the season, the 16th in his career. After yesterday’s fireworks, today, in the fifth stage Saint Symphorien sur Coise-Saint Paul Trois Chateaux of 212.4 km, the race was decided in the sprint. Behind Kooij and Pedersen, third place for the Belgian Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step), 4th Matteo Trentin (Uae Emirates). Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (Uae Emirates) remains in the lead with 62 seconds ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama-Fdj) who sprinted at the finish line reducing the disadvantage by 4″ (you took 6″ while Pogacar conquered third 2″). In 3rd place the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) at 46”. Tomorrow the sixth stage Tourves-La Colle sur Loup of 197.4 km.