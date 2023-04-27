The Public Ministry of Paris announced this Thursday (27) that it will appeal against the acquittal of Airbus and Air France in the case of the Rio-Paris flight accident, which killed 228 people in June 2009.

By appealing the decision, the Public Prosecutor’s Office seeks “full effect to the remedies provided for in the law” and “submit the case to a second instance of jurisdiction”, the institution said in a statement.

Both companies were tried for manslaughter. On April 17, a court in Paris acquitted the airline and the aircraft manufacturer of any criminal responsibility, considering that, although they committed “faults”, it was not possible to demonstrate “no safe causal relationship” with the accident.

The decision provoked the indignation of the relatives of the victims of the tragedy.

“It’s a great relief,” Alain Jakubowicz, a lawyer for the ‘Entraide et Solidarité’ association, which represents the families of the victims, admitted to AFP.

“This appeal by the Public Ministry was the last chance for the families of the victims”, he insisted, before highlighting several “errors in the case”.

At the end of the trial, which took place from October 10 to December 8, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Judicial Court of Paris asked for the acquittal of the companies, considering that it was “impossible to prove” their guilt.

Jakubowicz celebrated the “unusual decision” of an appeal, after the MP asked for the acquittal of the two companies during the trial.

“There will be a new trial and the determination of the families will be even greater. This gives us a lot of hope”, declared the lawyer.

Simon Ndiaye, a lawyer for Airbus, had no comment on the news. The AFP has so far been unable to contact Air France’s lawyer, François Saint-Pierre.

On June 1, 2009, the plane operating flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed in the middle of the night while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, just hours after takeoff.

On board the plane, an A330, were 216 passengers of 33 nationalities, including 61 French and 58 Brazilian. The 12-person crew consisted of 11 Frenchmen and one Brazilian.