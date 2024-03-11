The 2024 edition of the Mondial de l'Auto in Paris is still far away, but the organizational machine has already been set in motion. The event which will take place in the large exhibition area of ​​Porte de Versailles from 14 to 20 October will give the two giants Renault and Stellantis the opportunity to show the latest developments in 'green' technologies and the long-awaited democratization of electric cars.

On this front, Losanga has already promised to attract the attention of enthusiasts (and above all of those who count, including President Macron) on the new Renault 4 E-Tech Electric, which together with the new R5 and the new 'electrified' models of the Dacia brand will certainly support the Group led by Luca de Meo towards further successes also in the field of ecological transition.

At the moment the organizers have not yet communicated the list of exhibitors (with the exception of the Renault Group) and even less the list of new features, which are already expected to be numerous but certainly not at the levels of 2022, when Alpine, Beltoise and Technology took part , BYD, Dacia, DS, Fisker, Genty Automobile, Jeep, KGM Technology, Microlino, NamX, Ora, Pantore Automobiles Peugeot, Renault, Seres, VinFast, Wey and – outside the Rodin Museum – Mercedes. All appearances which, hopefully, will be confirmed.

But it won't just be cars. The Mondial de l'Auto also has a new event in store dedicated to the celebration of its 90th edition and which will occupy 5 pavilions of the Parc Expo, allowing visitors to move freely inside and outside.