The Paris Motor Show will return from 14 to 20 October 2024, a biennial event dedicated to the latest in the automotive world and one of the very few Motor Shows still standing in Europe. The transalpine event was last held in 2022, alternating with a Motor Show in Germany (first the one in Frankfurt and for some years the IAA in Munich) and on that occasion many were disappointed by the poor participation and the dominance of Chinese brands that seemed to be the prelude to an irreversible crisis for this event too.

The confirmed brands

After the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, however, the Paris Motor Show is starting again with great momentum, confirming a series of brands, not only French ones. In fact, several German car manufacturers will also be at the Mondial de l’Auto, in addition to the usual Asian brands. In recent days, BMW, Mini, Volkswagen, Audi and also Skoda have confirmed their participation, thus joining Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Citroen and Peugeot for the Stellantis Group. In addition to these brands, there will also be Ford, Kia, BYD, Xpeng and Seres.

The novelties expected at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

According to some rumors coming from France and in particular from the organization of the event, Alfa Romeo will also be among the brands present at the Paris Motor Show while Mercedes, Hyundai, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Jeep, Volvo, Polestar, Zeekr and not even Cupra and Seat will certainly not be there. It is possible that Lancia, whose European expansion project also passes through France and Fiat, will decide to be present. Here is the complete list of car manufacturers that will be present at the 2024 Paris Motor Show: Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Audi, BMW, BYD, Cadillac, Citroen, Dacia, DS, Ford, Forthing, GAC, Hongqi, Kia, Maxus, MINI, Peugeot, Renault, Seres, Skoda, Skyworth, Volkswagen, Xpeng. As for the expected novelties and new models, the main previews should be offered by the Volkswagen Group which will have the ID GTI concept and the new seven-seater SUV Tayron in the spotlight while Audi should show both the Q6 e-tron and the A6 e-tron to the general public for the first time.