The Paris Motor Show 2024 It’s scheduled from 14th to 20th Octobertransforming the French capital into the center of the automotive world. Despite the difficulties generated by Covid, which led to the relocation of the Frankfurt Motor Show to Monaco and the cancellation of the Genevathe event maintains its biennial cadence. After a subdued 2022 edition, this year’s show is set to feature a host of brands, including Renault Group with its brands (Renault, Dacia and Alpine), the French Stellantis (Citroën and Peugeot) and several German and international car manufacturers, including the Chinese BYD.

Paris Motor Show 2024: When and Where It Takes Place

The Paris Motor Show 2024also called ““World Motor Show”takes place from October 14th to October 20th in the exhibition venue Paris Expo Porte de Versaillesin Paris.

Paris Motor Show 2024 Poster, “Mondial de l’Auto”

The brands that have confirmed their participation so far are: Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Audi, BMW, BYD, Cadillac, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Forthing, GAC, Kia, Mini, Peugeot, Renault, Seres, Skoda, Volkswagen and Xpeng.

Stellantis news at the Paris Motor Show 2024

Among the participants at the Paris Motor Show is the Stellantis Group with Alfa Romeo, Citroën and Peugeot. Alfa Romeo does not present any new features for 2024, reserving the new Stelviobased on the STLA Large platform and also in an electric version.

Alfa Romeo Junior Fast

In Paris, therefore, attention is focused on Junior. Citroen there are no big news for 2024 and it could reserve the new generation of C5 Aircross for 2025. Peugeot instead it exposes the new ones 3008 and 5008available in electric and hybrid versions.

Renault, Alpine and Dacia present at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Renault presents the world premiere of the Renault 4 electrica B-segment model developed in collaboration with Ampereswhich strengthens the house’s electric offensive together with the Renault 5the expected protagonist of the event, and to the future New Twingo in the A segment. Furthermore, Renault shows the Scenic E-Tech Electric and full hybrid models Symbioz And Rafale.

Renault showcar 4EVER Trophy

Alpine stands out for its sporty soul, presenting a show car A390_βwhich previews the next vehicle from its Dream Garage, in addition to the A290. Alpine also unveils the world premiere prototype Alpenglow Hy6equipped with a 6-cylinder internal combustion engine powered by hydrogen. It also displays the iconic A110with new customization options Alpine Ateliertogether with the single-seater F1 A524.

Dacha instead it should present the new Bigsterwhich fits into the C segment. The complete range is also on display at the Paris Motor Show, including the new Duster, Spring And Sander. In the sports field, Dacia shows the prototype Sandriderwhich is participating in the 2025 Dakar in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

Dacia Bigster Concept

Renault Pro+the division dedicated to commercial vehicles, is exhibiting in Paris a concept which previews the next generation of vans, accompanied by the Master H2-Tech prototype hydrogen, developed in collaboration with Hyviathe joint venture between Renault Group and Plug. In addition, the entire range of Renault commercial vehicles will be present, with various specific setups for different professional uses.

In the end, Mobilizethe division dedicated to micromobility and charging solutions, introduces its new series models Duo And Lunchan electric quadricycle that can be driven with or without a license, and a commercial micro-vehicle designed for urban environments. Mobilize also presents its fast and home charging solutions, including the Mobilize Fast Charge and the Powerbox.

Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Audi exhibits its latest innovations, including the new A5the restyling of the RS 3theA6 e-tron and the Q5. Volkswagen instead it is represented by the French branch, which reveals the novelties of the electric sports range GTX and the ID. GTI.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

It could also debut ID.2 SUValbeit still as a concept. Furthermore, within the Volkswagen Group the launch of the Skoda Elroqa small electric SUV with power outputs between 125 kW and 220 kW and a claimed range of over 560 km.

BMW and Mini at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

BMW is taking part in the 2024 Paris Motor Show with its French subsidiary, highlighting the new M5 Touring over 700 HP.

BMW M5 Touring

Mini also places emphasis on sportiness with the preview of the Mini John Cooper Worksfor the first time also available with an electric powertrain.

Kia and Ford at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Kia is expected to present the Sportage restyling and the EV9 GTthe high-performance version of the 7-seater electric SUV.

New Ford Capri

Ford returns to the 2024 Paris Motor Show with the European debut of the Caprian electric coupé SUV based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, and could also feature an electric version of the new Puma.

Chinese cars at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, the presence of Chinese automakers is significant. BYD could show the Seal 06 GTrecently launched in China, while in 2025 six new models are expected, three electric and three plug-in, some of which could be unveiled in Paris. Among the expected models there is also the SUV with range extender Night 7.

BYD Seal 06 GT

Xpeng Instead, it could present vehicles ready for the European market, including future models such as the flying pick-up AeroHT. Finally, the brand is also participating in the Paris Motor Show Forth by Dongfengalready present in Italy, which could expand its range in Europe with the sedan Xinghai S7.

Schedules, tickets, how to get to Paris

The 2024 Paris Motor Show is open to the public from 15th to 20th October with the following times:

Tuesday-Thursday: 9:30-20:00

Friday: 9:30am-10:00pm

Saturday: 9:00-22:00

Sunday: 9:00-18:30.

Tickets can be purchased online and cost:

Adults: 18 euros (Tuesday to Friday) and 22 euros (Saturday and Sunday)

Children (7-15 years): 10 euros

Children under 6: free.

To reach Paris from Italy, we recommend taking the plane (Charles De Gaulle, Orly, or Beauvais Tille) or the train (TGV from Milan, Novara, Turin and Vercelli). By car, with the Mont Blanc tunnel closed, you can go through Swiss. Once in Paris, use the metro, tram or taxi to get to Gate A2or park at P6 (for a fee), 10 minutes walk away.

