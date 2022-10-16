The “Mondial de l’Auto” sees the Renault and Stellantis groups as protagonists, but the Asian brands also arrive in the pavilions of Porte de Versailles: the electric is the only real protagonist

Gianluigi Giannetti

A strong presence of French groups to face the avant-garde of emerging Asian brands, with a preview of Mercedes hosted in an event outside the Show. The “Mondial de l’Auto” in Paris 2022 tells very well the expectation for the new balances to come, pending the first draft of the new Euro 7 anti-emissions regulations expected by the end of October. There is above all attention in the pavilions of Porte de Versailles, very far from the full number of exhibitors registered in the last decade and even from the attendance of the last 2018 edition. The Stellantis group will exhibit the news of its transalpine brands, but not of Opel or Italians. While waiting for the alliance with Nissan to be redefined, Renault’s answer is once again entirely played on battery-powered cars, precisely the field where the Chinese of BYD will present an entire range destined for the old continent, together with compatriots from Great Wall and all Vietnamese company Vinfast. There is Fisker’s luxury electric, to which Mercedes responds with the preview of the new EQE Suv, but above all there is the desire to study the moves of the absent, starting with the Volkswagen group and Toyota. The “Mondial de l’Auto” opens to the press on October 17, and to the public on 18, closing its doors on October 23. Four-wheeled Europe is in full transition. To understand at what speed, this is the list of novelties in alphabetical order by brand.

Alpine – The sporting brand of the Renault group will conquer an electric personality in the next few years with a compact car, an SUV and the sports heiress of the current A110, ready for a further evolution “of farewell”. In fact, the A110 R focuses entirely on the weight of just 1,082 kg obtained thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber, while the 1.8-liter engine now delivers 300 Hp and allows 285 km / h of maximum speed, with acceleration 0-100 km / h in 3.9 seconds.

The Alpine evolution is already underway, as demonstrated by the Alpenglow concept, a racing car inspired by those competing at Le Mans over 5 meters long and 2 meters wide, but above all designed to anticipate the possibility of using hydrogen as fuel in a heat engine with traditional cylinder and piston operation, therefore not of the fuel cell type.

BYD – A significant landing for BYD, the fifth Chinese car brand and growing very rapidly, but also the third battery manufacturer in the world. The range destined for Europe includes three electric cars ready to arrive in Italy in 2023. Han is the sports sedan, Tang the 7-seater family SUV, but the main attention naturally goes to the Atto 3, a compact C-segment crossover with a price of 38,000 euros, 204 hp of front-wheel drive power and 420 km of declared autonomy. See also The millionaire fine that Miguel Herrera would receive for his arbitration complaints

Dacia – A brand now very far from the radical chic idea that accompanied the Logan’s debut in 2004, as in fact today is demonstrated by the success of Sandero, now firmly the second best-selling car in Europe. Dacia presents itself at the Paris Motor Show as a market reality that can even afford to intrigue with the Manifesto concept car, an electric-powered buggy-Suv that conveys an essential image of leisure time.

On the other hand, the change affecting the seven-seater Jogger crossover, already appreciated in sales, but which now also becomes the first car in Dacia history to adopt the hybrid engine, is more concrete and significant. In fact, in Paris it will be present with the hybrid 140 hp variant, arriving in 2023, equipped with the same E-tech powertrain already seen on Renault Clio and Captur.

DS – Time for updates for the DS brand, with the restyling of the DS 3 Crossback which in its E-Tense electric version is equipped with a 54 kWh battery and 156 hp electric motor for 402 km of declared range. Significant news is the new DS7, the reference crossover for the French brand, available with a 130 HP diesel engine or in three plug-in hybrid variants, namely E-Tense 225, E Tense 300 4×4 and E-Tense 360 ​​4×4. the last two with four-wheel drive transmission with a PureTech 200 engine and 110 and 112 Hp electric motors respectively on each axle.

Fisker – After the debut at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona dedicated to electronics, the time has come for the Fisker Ocean to finally present itself in the world of cars, where the 477 cm long electric SUV represents a premium new feature. The Ocean in the Sport variant, with the announced price of 41,900 euros, has front-wheel drive and 275 Hp of power, but is flanked by the Ultra version that shows off 540 Hp with all-wheel drive, and by the Extreme, which reaches 630 km of autonomy.

Great Wall Motors – After BYD, another Chinese auto giant arriving at the Paris Motor Show, with Great Wall Motors unveiling its strategy for the European market, with the world premiere debut of a new Wey brand model, destined to join the already well-known model. Coffee 01 plug-in SUV, with 204 Hp petrol engine and 184 Hp electric engine.

More glamorous is the novelty by Ora, another brand of the Great Wall Motors galaxy, ready for Europe with the Cat electric compact. The design has an exquisitely retro taste reminiscent of that of the classic Beetle, but the engine is electric, with 171 Hp power. See also F1 | Vettel: "I'm back as a child driving the Williams FW14B"

Jeep – Probably the most anticipated car of the 2022 Paris Motor Show, the first piece of a mosaic that by 2025 foresees the introduction of four zero-emission vehicles in North America and Europe. This is Jeep Avenger, full electric that will be positioned under the Jeep Renegade and produced in the Tychy plant, in Poland, where the construction of similar Fiat and Alfa Romeo cars is also planned. Jeep has announced that the Avenger will have somehow indispensable features for the car, which therefore should maintain an excellent ground clearance and bump and attack angles for its segment, as well as sporting a technologically designed interior with ample space for passengers and luggage.

Mercedes – The setting will not be that of the Paris Expo of Porte de Versailles, but the much more fascinating Rodin Museum in the Faubourg area and dedicated to the famous French sculptor Auguste Rodin. Mercedes has organized its own “Fuorisalone” for the world premiere of the new EQE Suv, of which the interior images have already been made known. Based on the same EVA2 platform as the Eqs models, it is expected to use a 90.6 kWh capacity battery and strongly support the brand’s very promising results, which doubled the number of electric cars delivered in the third quarter of 2022, up to quota. 30,000 copies.

Mobilize – Among the new names in the car that changes is Mobilize, the division to which Renault has entrusted its urban and shared mobility solutions. At the Paris Motor Show he presents his Duo, the ideal heir to the Twizy in the same formula as a 100% electric two-seater quadricycle, made with 50% recycled materials and available from the second half of 2023 exclusively in sharing, but also to private individuals by subscription. 243 cm long and with a range of 140 km, it will come in the two versions Duo 45 with speeds limited to 45 km / h, usable from 14 years, and Duo 80 with 80 km / h.

Also surprising is the second participation of Mobilize, the Solo concept, designed for individual micro-mobility and an alternative to the electric scooter. The steering wheel is the rear one, the driving position is semi-sitting, the speed limited to 25 km / h.

Peugeot – The Peugeot stand is dedicated to the new 408, a crossover coupé that stands out for its generous front and rear overhangs, but also for the rear with a very sloping rear window. 469 cm long, it has five doors and a generous trunk. It will be offered with the 130 HP 1.3 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine and with the two versions of the 180 or 225 HP plug-in hybrid. See also Benedetto's crazy celebration on the fence: memory of Manteca Martínez, what the regulations say and more

The brand also presents the average Peugeot 308 in an unprecedented zero-emission engine, in the two variants with five doors and Station Wagon, signed e-308. Available from 2023, it will be able to count on a powertrain with a power of 156 Hp and a torque of 260 Nm, combined with a 51 kWh capacity battery.

renault – A Paris Motor Show that is more significant than any other for Renault, engaged in a transition towards an exclusively electric future that sees it recalling the charm of the models of its past in a new zero-emission reinterpretation. This is the case of the Renault 4ever concept, a reinterpretation of the classic Renault 4 with a clearly raised body connotation, with the silhouette of an electric urban SUV. The definitive car is expected in 2025 and will use the Cmf-Bev platform shared with Nissan, which will also serve as the basis for the definitive version of the Renault 5.

The R5 Turbo 3E concept is dedicated to the 5, which this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of its debut, where the “3” indicates continuity with respect to the Turbo 2, while the “E” symbolizes the electric engine. The mechanics of the R5 Turbo 3E, has a total power of 380 Hp and ideally anticipates the new battery-powered Renault 5, scheduled for 2024 and also on the Cmf-Bev platform.

An anniversary also for Kangoo, which 25 years ago helped invent the segment of multi-space cars and today is rethought in a zero-emission variant. The Kangoo E-Tech Electric mounts a 122 HP engine and a 45 kWh battery for a declared range of up to 285 km.

Vinfast – Ambitious programs and an important collaboration that immediately opens the doors of the car that matters. The Paris Motor Show is the occasion chosen by the Vietnamese brand VinFast to present its electric range destined for our markets, starting with the pair of VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs designed by Pininfarina, produced in the Hai Phong plant, south of Hanoi. . Vinfast VF 8 is a 475 cm long medium-large size Sport utility, equipped with two engines for a total of 353 or 402 HP of all-wheel drive power. Two battery options, from 82 or 87.7 kWh, respectively, for a range of 420 or 470 km.

The Vinfast F9, on the other hand, is 512 cm long, has three rows of seats for a total of seven seats and can count on a dual engine configuration with a total power of 408 Hp, while the two battery options include accumulators of 92 kWh or even 123 kWh, one of the largest ever made for a car so far, with ranges for 438 and 594 km respectively.