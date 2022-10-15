The 2022 edition of the Paris Auto Show it will not be among the richest in the history of the Mondial de l’Auto, with several brands that have given up. The French Motor Show will also host several novelties that will be previewed in the stands of the brands present and among these there will also be space for a customization of a great Italian classic, the Fiat Multipla. Among the Stellantis brands that will participate in the transalpine event there will not be the historic Turin car manufacturer but a piece of the recent history of the brand elaborated in an unprecedented form and renamed with the name of Fiat 1000Tipla, a 1,000 hp model.

This is the creation of Vilebrequin, the YouTube channel of Sylvain Lévy and Pierre Chabrier, who have taken the Fiat family car and transformed it into a real racing sports car, complete with an extreme racing-style wing. You can see it in the shots published on social media this special Fiat Multipla for competition, with a lowered suspension that makes it touch the asphalt, a completely modified bodywork with a new bumper, increased track widths and light sports rims. The bonnet has been equipped with special air intakes to facilitate the cooling of the engine. The rear is also completely different, with cantilevered mudguards and a generous racing-style wing protruding from the roof. In the model initially released on social networks there was also a Michelin livery that made the normally docile Multipla even more aggressive. Other variations appeared on the official Vilebrequin Facebook page. To build its powerplant, Sylvain Lévy and Pierre Chabrier used an engine derived from a Corvette C7 ZR06, a project costing 1.1 million euros.

The 1,000 HP Multipla, however, will only be one of the attractions of the Vilebrequin stand which will bring to the Mondial de l’Auto several creations that have contributed to making the Chabrier brothers’ YouTube profile famous such as the car that jumped over a bump at 170 km / h, a professional remote-controlled car and two customizations involving two great classics of the history of the Italian car, the Lancia Stratos, the Delta and the 037. The appointment is therefore from 17 October at the Paris Motor Show, with the first day dedicated to the press that will welcome some lucky ones chosen by Vilebrequin through a a specific competition launched through the brand’s social channels.

Photo: Official Vilebrequin Facebook page