There are now a few days to go Paris Auto Show, the French festival now in its eighty-ninth edition which from 17 to 23 October will return to animate the pavilions of the Parc des Expositions in Porte de Versailles. Among the brands that have confirmed its presence there will also be Mercedes which, however, will not have a stand within the spaces of the Mondial de l’Auto but will be present at the Paris Automotive Week in “out of salon” mode at the Rodin Museum where on the 16th October will make its debut there Mercedes EQE SUVthe high-wheel version of the Stella’s electric sedan (click here for our test).

Beyond the prototypes spotted on the road, there is already some information that has been confirmed regarding the new electric model that will expand the German brand’s EV range, in addition to the official interior photos released a few months ago. The new Mercedes EQE SUV will be offered only in the five-seater configuration, with a presumably unchanged contribution from the point of view of engines and batteries, including in this sense also the variants prepared by AMG. Inside stands thehyperscreen Mbux, i.e. the advanced infotainment system devised by Mercedes. S.ulla EQE sedan, for some configurations, is offered as an option for almost 9,000 euros.

The external vents have a turbine design, and deliberately play on the contrast between high-tech precision mechanics and the world of digital displays. Five coordinated color combinations underline the sense of spaciousness, with warm and cold tones (for example, brown combines with gray, while blue matches black. In this sense, wood is also united with the technical freshness of wood. aluminum. In Italy the EQE 350+ Launch Edition sedan debuted alongside the AMG EQE 43 4MATIC high-performance version; prices start at 93,017 euros for the first and from 116,142 euros for the second. Powering each version of the new EQE is a ten-module lithium-ion battery with a usable energy content of 90 kWh.